India Bank Loan Growth y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Reserve Bank of India
Sector:
Money
Low 11.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
11.7%
11.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
India's Bank Loan Growth y/y reflects changes in the volume of outstanding loans issued to Indian consumers and companies. The index measures year-over-year changes. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes loan data on a monthly basis.

Source data for the indicator calculation are provided by 39 commercial banks, which cover about 90 % of all loans. Loans issued to households and private companies are included into the report. The latter account for the majority of loans issued. In addition to the general index, the Reserve Bank of India publishes separate data by sectors (manufacturing, agricultures, services).

The index is used in the evaluation of potential retail sales and it reflects a change in interest rates. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. Thus, bank loan growth indicates an improvement in the banking sector and in national economy as a whole.

In general, bank lending growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national currency. Conversely, a slowdown in the lending sector may have a negative effect on Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Bank Loan Growth y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
28 Nov 2025
11.5%
14 Nov 2025
N/D
31 Oct 2025
N/D
11.9%
11.5%
17 Oct 2025
11.5%
11.7%
11.4%
3 Oct 2025
11.4%
10.6%
10.4%
19 Sep 2025
10.4%
10.3%
5 Sep 2025
10.3%
10.0%
22 Aug 2025
10.0%
10.2%
8 Aug 2025
10.2%
10.0%
25 Jul 2025
10.0%
10.0%
9.8%
11 Jul 2025
9.8%
9.5%
27 Jun 2025
9.5%
9.5%
9.6%
13 Jun 2025
9.6%
9.0%
9.0%
30 May 2025
9.0%
9.3%
9.8%
16 May 2025
9.8%
10.6%
9.9%
2 May 2025
9.9%
11.0%
10.3%
18 Apr 2025
10.3%
11.0%
11.0%
4 Apr 2025
11.0%
10.9%
11.0%
21 Mar 2025
11.0%
10.9%
11.1%
7 Mar 2025
11.1%
10.9%
11.0%
21 Feb 2025
11.0%
11.3%
11.3%
7 Feb 2025
11.3%
13.8%
11.4%
24 Jan 2025
11.4%
9.1%
11.5%
10 Jan 2025
11.5%
8.5%
11.2%
27 Dec 2024
11.2%
12.7%
11.5%
13 Dec 2024
11.5%
10.1%
10.6%
29 Nov 2024
10.6%
10.4%
11.1%
15 Nov 2024
11.1%
12.9%
11.9%
1 Nov 2024
11.9%
10.6%
11.5%
18 Oct 2024
11.5%
12.0%
12.8%
4 Oct 2024
12.8%
12.7%
13.0%
20 Sep 2024
13.0%
12.5%
13.3%
6 Sep 2024
13.3%
13.9%
13.6%
23 Aug 2024
13.6%
14.3%
13.6%
9 Aug 2024
13.6%
12.3%
13.7%
26 Jul 2024
13.7%
13.3%
14.0%
12 Jul 2024
14.0%
16.3%
17.4%
28 Jun 2024
17.4%
19.0%
19.2%
14 Jun 2024
19.2%
19.2%
19.8%
31 May 2024
19.8%
19.2%
19.5%
17 May 2024
19.5%
19.2%
19.6%
3 May 2024
19.6%
19.2%
19.0%
19 Apr 2024
19.0%
20.2%
19.9%
5 Apr 2024
19.9%
20.8%
20.2%
22 Mar 2024
20.2%
20.7%
20.4%
8 Mar 2024
20.4%
20.6%
20.5%
23 Feb 2024
20.5%
20.5%
20.3%
9 Feb 2024
20.3%
20.5%
20.3%
26 Jan 2024
20.3%
20.3%
20.3%
12 Jan 2024
20.3%
20.2%
19.9%
12345678
