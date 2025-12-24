Economic Calendar
India Bank Loan Growth y/y
|Low
|11.5%
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|11.7%
|
11.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
India's Bank Loan Growth y/y reflects changes in the volume of outstanding loans issued to Indian consumers and companies. The index measures year-over-year changes. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes loan data on a monthly basis.
Source data for the indicator calculation are provided by 39 commercial banks, which cover about 90 % of all loans. Loans issued to households and private companies are included into the report. The latter account for the majority of loans issued. In addition to the general index, the Reserve Bank of India publishes separate data by sectors (manufacturing, agricultures, services).
The index is used in the evaluation of potential retail sales and it reflects a change in interest rates. The index growth indicates an increase in consumer spending which, in turn, suggests potential inflation growth and a higher activity in the financial and credit sector of the national economy. Thus, bank loan growth indicates an improvement in the banking sector and in national economy as a whole.
In general, bank lending growth is seen as a favorable factor for the national currency. Conversely, a slowdown in the lending sector may have a negative effect on Indian rupee quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "India Bank Loan Growth y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
