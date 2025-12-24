Unemployment Rate 3-month represents a percentage change in the total number of unemployed Hong Kong citizens over the past three months. Unemployed citizens include persons older than 15 years of age, who have not had paid employment over the last 7 days. The calculation includes citizens who have been seeking employment for the past 30 days, as well as those who stopped searching (reflected in the report as "discouraged workers"). The indicator values are seasonally adjusted. A higher than expected reading growth can indicate a decline in the population purchasing power, which in turn may affect the Hong Kong dollar quotes negatively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Unemployment Rate 3-Months" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.