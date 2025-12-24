CalendarSections

Hong Kong Trade Balance

Country:
Hong Kong
HKD, Hong Kong dollar
Source:
Census and Statistics Department
Sector:
Trade
Low HK$​-39.900 B HK$​-24.840 B
HK$​-50.200 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
HK$​-33.725 B
HK$​-39.900 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Trade Balance represents the difference between the goods exported from and imported to Hong Kong during the reported month compared to the previous one. Prices including the goods cost, insurance and transportation are used for the index calculation. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. Higher than expected readings can affect the Hong Kong dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
HK$​-39.900 B
HK$​-24.840 B
HK$​-50.200 B
Sep 2025
HK$​-50.200 B
HK$​-41.714 B
HK$​-25.400 B
Aug 2025
HK$​-25.400 B
HK$​-33.157 B
HK$​-34.100 B
Jul 2025
HK$​-34.100 B
HK$​-51.254 B
HK$​-58.900 B
Jun 2025
HK$​-58.900 B
HK$​-33.438 B
HK$​-27.300 B
May 2025
HK$​-27.300 B
HK$​-22.363 B
HK$​-16.000 B
Apr 2025
HK$​-16.000 B
HK$​-10.958 B
HK$​-45.400 B
Mar 2025
HK$​-45.400 B
HK$​-49.242 B
HK$​-36.300 B
Feb 2025
HK$​-36.300 B
HK$​-30.352 B
HK$​2.100 B
Jan 2025
HK$​2.100 B
HK$​-13.251 B
HK$​-34.500 B
Dec 2024
HK$​-34.500 B
HK$​-55.367 B
HK$​-43.400 B
Nov 2024
HK$​-43.400 B
HK$​-21.572 B
HK$​-31.000 B
Oct 2024
HK$​-31.000 B
HK$​-25.177 B
HK$​-53.200 B
Sep 2024
HK$​-53.200 B
HK$​-46.312 B
HK$​-33.100 B
Aug 2024
HK$​-33.100 B
HK$​-4.579 B
HK$​-21.800 B
Jul 2024
HK$​-21.800 B
HK$​-30.553 B
HK$​-55.700 B
Jun 2024
HK$​-55.700 B
HK$​-43.492 B
HK$​-12.100 B
May 2024
HK$​-12.100 B
HK$​-35.962 B
HK$​-10.200 B
Apr 2024
HK$​-10.200 B
HK$​-29.054 B
HK$​-45.000 B
Mar 2024
HK$​-45.000 B
HK$​-48.670 B
HK$​-41.700 B
Feb 2024
HK$​-41.700 B
HK$​-12.796 B
HK$​3.600 B
Jan 2024
HK$​3.600 B
HK$​-38.445 B
HK$​-59.900 B
Dec 2023
HK$​-59.900 B
HK$​-52.916 B
HK$​-27.900 B
Nov 2023
HK$​-27.900 B
HK$​-35.488 B
HK$​-25.800 B
Oct 2023
HK$​-25.800 B
HK$​-40.641 B
HK$​-64.600 B
Sep 2023
HK$​-64.600 B
HK$​-43.560 B
HK$​-25.600 B
Aug 2023
HK$​-25.600 B
HK$​-33.732 B
HK$​-30.000 B
Jul 2023
HK$​-30.000 B
HK$​-32.734 B
HK$​-56.600 B
Jun 2023
HK$​-56.600 B
HK$​-42.427 B
HK$​-26.400 B
May 2023
HK$​-26.400 B
HK$​-32.593 B
HK$​-36.600 B
Apr 2023
HK$​-36.600 B
HK$​-25.662 B
HK$​-40.600 B
Mar 2023
HK$​-40.600 B
HK$​-54.227 B
HK$​-45.400 B
Feb 2023
HK$​-45.400 B
HK$​-23.195 B
HK$​-25.400 B
Jan 2023
HK$​-25.400 B
HK$​-27.081 B
HK$​-51.600 B
Dec 2022
HK$​-51.600 B
HK$​-51.812 B
HK$​-27.100 B
Nov 2022
HK$​-27.100 B
HK$​-22.473 B
HK$​-20.900 B
Oct 2022
HK$​-20.900 B
HK$​-23.231 B
HK$​-44.900 B
Sep 2022
HK$​-44.900 B
HK$​-18.409 B
HK$​-13.300 B
Aug 2022
HK$​-13.300 B
HK$​-40.249 B
HK$​-27.600 B
Jul 2022
HK$​-27.600 B
HK$​-44.647 B
HK$​-68.500 B
Jun 2022
HK$​-68.500 B
HK$​-30.600 B
HK$​-36.700 B
May 2022
HK$​-36.700 B
HK$​-13.309 B
HK$​-36.600 B
Apr 2022
HK$​-36.600 B
HK$​-27.524 B
HK$​-37.300 B
Mar 2022
HK$​-37.300 B
HK$​-30.790 B
HK$​-32.100 B
Feb 2022
HK$​-32.100 B
HK$​-14.740 B
HK$​6.600 B
Jan 2022
HK$​6.600 B
HK$​-31.362 B
HK$​-32.800 B
Dec 2021
HK$​-32.800 B
HK$​-32.287 B
HK$​-11.600 B
Nov 2021
HK$​-11.600 B
HK$​-26.152 B
HK$​-30.500 B
Oct 2021
HK$​-30.500 B
HK$​-41.994 B
HK$​-42.400 B
Sep 2021
HK$​-42.400 B
HK$​-33.204 B
HK$​-26.300 B
