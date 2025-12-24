Trade Balance represents the difference between the goods exported from and imported to Hong Kong during the reported month compared to the previous one. Prices including the goods cost, insurance and transportation are used for the index calculation. A positive balance value indicates a trade surplus, while a negative one hints at a trade deficit. Higher than expected readings can affect the Hong Kong dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Trade Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.