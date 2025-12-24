The Imports y/y indicator reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services which were imported to Hong Kong in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. These include goods which are produced outside of the jurisdiction of Hong Kong and which are intended for domestic consumption or for re-export, as well as re-imported Hong Kong-made products. Prices including the goods cost, insurance and transportation are used for the index calculation. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for Hong Kong dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Imports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.