Economic Calendar
Hong Kong Monetary Authority M3 Money Supply y/y
|Low
|4.5%
|3.6%
|
4.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|3.9%
|
4.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
HKMA M3 Money Supply y/y represents the total stock of money, bank deposits and deposit certificates held by the entire Hong Kong population, including residents and non-residents. It should be noted that according to the Hong Kong classification, M3 does not include repurchase agreements (repos) and capital market funds. The M3 Money Supply growth can be accompanied with an increase in the purchasing power of population and is therefore seen as positive for the Hong Kong dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Monetary Authority M3 Money Supply y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
