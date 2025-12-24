CalendarSections

Hong Kong Exports y/y

Country:
Hong Kong
HKD, Hong Kong dollar
Source:
Census and Statistics Department
Sector:
Trade
Low 17.5% 16.8%
16.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
15.5%
17.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Exports y/y indicator reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services which were exported and re-exported from Hong Kong in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on exports is used in the evaluation of Hong Kong's foreign trade activity and the demand for goods of Hong Kong manufacturers outside the country. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for Hong Kong dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Exports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
17.5%
16.8%
16.1%
Sep 2025
16.1%
16.1%
14.5%
Aug 2025
14.5%
12.8%
14.3%
Jul 2025
14.3%
9.3%
11.9%
Jun 2025
11.9%
15.3%
15.5%
May 2025
15.5%
8.7%
14.7%
Apr 2025
14.7%
7.3%
18.5%
Mar 2025
18.5%
4.8%
15.4%
Feb 2025
15.4%
5.0%
0.1%
Jan 2025
0.1%
-14.6%
5.2%
Dec 2024
5.2%
0.9%
2.1%
Nov 2024
2.1%
4.3%
3.5%
Oct 2024
3.5%
8.1%
4.7%
Sep 2024
4.7%
12.4%
6.4%
Aug 2024
6.4%
14.5%
13.1%
Jul 2024
13.1%
16.2%
10.7%
Jun 2024
10.7%
17.6%
14.8%
May 2024
14.8%
18.7%
11.9%
Apr 2024
11.9%
18.1%
4.7%
Mar 2024
4.7%
-0.2%
-0.8%
Feb 2024
-0.8%
26.4%
33.6%
Jan 2024
33.6%
30.7%
11.0%
Dec 2023
11.0%
24.8%
7.4%
Nov 2023
7.4%
4.8%
1.4%
Oct 2023
1.4%
0.9%
-5.3%
Sep 2023
-5.3%
-2.6%
-3.7%
Aug 2023
-3.7%
-6.4%
-9.1%
Jul 2023
-9.1%
-13.6%
-11.4%
Jun 2023
-11.4%
-24.2%
-15.6%
May 2023
-15.6%
-17.3%
-13.0%
Apr 2023
-13.0%
-21.6%
-1.5%
Mar 2023
-1.5%
-24.5%
-8.8%
Feb 2023
-8.8%
-26.8%
-36.7%
Jan 2023
-36.7%
-23.7%
-28.9%
Dec 2022
-28.9%
-24.6%
-24.1%
Nov 2022
-24.1%
-22.9%
-10.4%
Oct 2022
-10.4%
-23.3%
-9.1%
Sep 2022
-9.1%
-23.6%
-14.3%
Aug 2022
-14.3%
-20.9%
-8.9%
Jul 2022
-8.9%
-18.1%
-6.4%
Jun 2022
-6.4%
-14.8%
-1.4%
May 2022
-1.4%
-11.6%
1.1%
Apr 2022
1.1%
6.1%
-8.9%
Mar 2022
-8.9%
16.6%
0.9%
Feb 2022
0.9%
23.9%
18.4%
Jan 2022
18.4%
12.1%
24.8%
Dec 2021
24.8%
12.3%
25.0%
Nov 2021
25.0%
14.1%
21.4%
Oct 2021
21.4%
24.9%
16.5%
Sep 2021
16.5%
31.5%
25.9%
123
