The Exports y/y indicator reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services which were exported and re-exported from Hong Kong in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on exports is used in the evaluation of Hong Kong's foreign trade activity and the demand for goods of Hong Kong manufacturers outside the country. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for Hong Kong dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Exports y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.