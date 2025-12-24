China Retail Sales y/y show changes in the amount of retail goods sold during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

General retail sales cover all sectors of the national economy and transfer of goods between retail stores and consumers. The retail sales calculation includes:

daily goods sold to rural and urban residents, as well as construction and decorative materials;

office machines and stationary, food and fuel purchased by companies for their employees (not for resale);

consumer goods sold to foreigners and Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong residents during their stay in mainland China;

medicines and medical equipment (both Chinese and foreign), purchased by Chinese residents;

books, print media, collectible stamps, notebooks and other stationery sold by printing companies;

consumer goods resold in second-hand stores;

goods sold by farmers to non-agricultural areas and other social groups.

Calculation does not include raw materials, fuel and equipment sold to enterprises for the production cycle; goods purchased for resale; stamps sold in post offices; farmer goods sold to farmers. Also, the calculation does not include online sales of virtual products and services.

The indicator is based on data from a survey of large companies with the annual income of no less than 20 million yuan and of their branches.

Retail sales data allow evaluating the intensity of national trade flows and consumer spendings. Growth of retail sales can be seen as positive for the yuan.

