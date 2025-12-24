CalendarSections

China Retail Sales y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Low 1.3% 2.7%
2.9%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
China Retail Sales y/y show changes in the amount of retail goods sold during the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

General retail sales cover all sectors of the national economy and transfer of goods between retail stores and consumers. The retail sales calculation includes:

  • daily goods sold to rural and urban residents, as well as construction and decorative materials;
  • office machines and stationary, food and fuel purchased by companies for their employees (not for resale);
  • consumer goods sold to foreigners and Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong residents during their stay in mainland China;
  • medicines and medical equipment (both Chinese and foreign), purchased by Chinese residents;
  • books, print media, collectible stamps, notebooks and other stationery sold by printing companies;
  • consumer goods resold in second-hand stores;
  • goods sold by farmers to non-agricultural areas and other social groups.

Calculation does not include raw materials, fuel and equipment sold to enterprises for the production cycle; goods purchased for resale; stamps sold in post offices; farmer goods sold to farmers. Also, the calculation does not include online sales of virtual products and services.

The indicator is based on data from a survey of large companies with the annual income of no less than 20 million yuan and of their branches.

Retail sales data allow evaluating the intensity of national trade flows and consumer spendings. Growth of retail sales can be seen as positive for the yuan.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
1.3%
2.7%
2.9%
Oct 2025
2.9%
3.7%
3.0%
Sep 2025
3.0%
3.8%
3.4%
Aug 2025
3.4%
3.9%
3.7%
Jul 2025
3.7%
4.0%
4.8%
Jun 2025
4.8%
4.2%
6.4%
May 2025
6.4%
4.0%
5.1%
Apr 2025
5.1%
4.2%
5.9%
Mar 2025
5.9%
4.1%
4.0%
Feb 2025
4.0%
2.2%
3.7%
Dec 2024
3.7%
3.5%
3.0%
Nov 2024
3.0%
4.8%
4.8%
Oct 2024
4.8%
2.8%
3.2%
Sep 2024
3.2%
3.7%
2.1%
Aug 2024
2.1%
4.4%
2.7%
Jul 2024
2.7%
5.1%
2.0%
Jun 2024
2.0%
8.5%
3.7%
May 2024
3.7%
2.1%
2.3%
Apr 2024
2.3%
-1.1%
3.1%
Mar 2024
3.1%
6.3%
5.5%
Feb 2024
5.5%
3.8%
7.4%
Dec 2023
7.4%
5.2%
10.1%
Nov 2023
10.1%
6.5%
7.6%
Oct 2023
7.6%
5.0%
5.5%
Sep 2023
5.5%
3.5%
4.6%
Aug 2023
4.6%
2.8%
2.5%
Jul 2023
2.5%
7.8%
3.1%
Jun 2023
3.1%
15.4%
12.7%
May 2023
12.7%
14.5%
18.4%
Apr 2023
18.4%
7.0%
10.6%
Mar 2023
10.6%
0.8%
3.5%
Feb 2023
3.5%
-3.8%
-1.8%
Dec 2022
-1.8%
-3.2%
-5.9%
Nov 2022
-5.9%
1.0%
-0.5%
Oct 2022
-0.5%
3.9%
2.5%
Sep 2022
2.5%
4.0%
5.4%
Aug 2022
5.4%
2.9%
2.7%
Jul 2022
2.7%
-1.8%
3.1%
Jun 2022
3.1%
-8.8%
-6.7%
May 2022
-6.7%
-7.2%
-11.1%
Apr 2022
-11.1%
1.6%
-3.5%
Mar 2022
-3.5%
4.1%
6.7%
Feb 2022
6.7%
2.8%
1.7%
Dec 2021
1.7%
4.3%
3.9%
Nov 2021
3.9%
4.6%
4.9%
Oct 2021
4.9%
3.4%
4.4%
Sep 2021
4.4%
5.4%
2.5%
Aug 2021
2.5%
10.2%
8.5%
Jul 2021
8.5%
12.2%
12.1%
Jun 2021
12.1%
14.9%
12.4%
1234
