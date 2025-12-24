CalendarSections

China Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Medium -2.2% -2.2% -2.1%
-2.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
China Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y shows changes in the value of manufactured goods from the producer perspective, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index consists of two subindexes:

  • The produce price index reflects a change in the price received by a manufacturer for their product during the first sale;
  • The index of purchasing prices reflects a change in the prices for goods purchased by the manufacturer as intermediate inputs in the production process (such as fuels, energy, metal or chemical raw materials, wood, construction materials, fabric, etc.).

Thus, PPI reflects a net change in the value of goods manufactured in China from the producer perspective, adjusted for changes in the company's expenditures during production.

The producer price index calculation covers prices for more than 20,000 types of products from 1638 categories. The purchasing price index takes into account more than 10,000 kinds of goods, divided into 900 subclasses. The general index covers the whole national industry according to the single industrial classification of the country.

Prices for the index calculation are collected from a survey of large enterprises (with the annual operating income of 20 million yuan or more) and typical enterprises (with the annual operating income less than 20 million yuan). The statistical sample includes about 50,000 enterprises from more than 400 cities.

The producer price index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer prices, and hence of the inflation. It is a more accurate preliminary indicator, if compared to CPI: if producer prices grow, consumer prices are expected to grow accordingly. These two indicators are closely correlated. The People's Bank of China analyzes the producer price index when preparing inflation forecasts.

PPI growth can have a positive effect on yuan quotes, unless hyperinflation is developing in the country.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-2.2%
-2.2%
-2.1%
Oct 2025
-2.1%
-2.0%
-2.3%
Sep 2025
-2.3%
-2.2%
-2.9%
Aug 2025
-2.9%
-3.0%
-3.6%
Jul 2025
-3.6%
-3.3%
-3.6%
Jun 2025
-3.6%
-4.0%
-3.3%
May 2025
-3.3%
-3.3%
-2.7%
Apr 2025
-2.7%
-2.8%
-2.5%
Mar 2025
-2.5%
-1.8%
-2.2%
Feb 2025
-2.2%
-2.4%
-2.3%
Jan 2025
-2.3%
-2.5%
-2.3%
Dec 2024
-2.3%
-1.9%
-2.5%
Nov 2024
-2.5%
-2.2%
-2.9%
Oct 2024
-2.9%
-3.3%
-2.8%
Sep 2024
-2.8%
-2.9%
-1.8%
Aug 2024
-1.8%
-1.3%
-0.8%
Jul 2024
-0.8%
-1.1%
-0.8%
Jun 2024
-0.8%
-0.7%
-1.4%
May 2024
-1.4%
-1.8%
-2.5%
Apr 2024
-2.5%
-2.4%
-2.8%
Mar 2024
-2.8%
-1.2%
-2.7%
Feb 2024
-2.7%
-2.1%
-2.5%
Jan 2024
-2.5%
-3.5%
-2.7%
Dec 2023
-2.7%
-3.7%
-3.0%
Nov 2023
-3.0%
-3.6%
-2.6%
Oct 2023
-2.6%
-3.0%
-2.5%
Sep 2023
-2.5%
-1.5%
-3.0%
Aug 2023
-3.0%
-3.3%
-4.4%
Jul 2023
-4.4%
-6.8%
-5.4%
Jun 2023
-5.4%
-6.2%
-4.6%
May 2023
-4.6%
-3.9%
-3.6%
Apr 2023
-3.6%
-1.7%
-2.5%
Mar 2023
-2.5%
-1.7%
-1.4%
Feb 2023
-1.4%
-2.9%
-0.8%
Jan 2023
-0.8%
-1.2%
-0.7%
Dec 2022
-0.7%
-0.6%
-1.3%
Nov 2022
-1.3%
-1.5%
-1.3%
Oct 2022
-1.3%
-1.1%
0.9%
Sep 2022
0.9%
0.2%
2.3%
Aug 2022
2.3%
2.4%
4.2%
Jul 2022
4.2%
8.0%
6.1%
Jun 2022
6.1%
4.6%
6.4%
May 2022
6.4%
6.5%
8.0%
Apr 2022
8.0%
6.5%
8.3%
Mar 2022
8.3%
10.4%
8.8%
Feb 2022
8.8%
10.6%
9.1%
Jan 2022
9.1%
8.7%
10.3%
Dec 2021
10.3%
11.7%
12.9%
Nov 2021
12.9%
14.7%
13.5%
Oct 2021
13.5%
11.4%
10.7%
