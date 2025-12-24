People's Bank of China Outstanding Loan Growth y/y reflects a change in the amount of loans issued by Chinese banks to individuals and enterprises in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The statistics is collected and published monthly by PBC.

The volume of loans is closely correlated with the national consumer activity, so the New Loans indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. In general, growth in the amount of new loans is favorable for the national economy, since it increases private consumption (with loans issued to individuals) and enterprise development (commercial loans).

The growth in the amount of loans increases the amount of money in circulation and stimulates economic development. Therefore the index growth is often seen as positive for the yuan.

