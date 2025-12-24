CalendarSections

The People's Bank of China (PBC) Outstanding Loan Growth y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
The People's Bank of China
Sector:
Money
Low N/D 6.4%
6.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
6.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
People's Bank of China Outstanding Loan Growth y/y reflects a change in the amount of loans issued by Chinese banks to individuals and enterprises in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The statistics is collected and published monthly by PBC.

The volume of loans is closely correlated with the national consumer activity, so the New Loans indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. In general, growth in the amount of new loans is favorable for the national economy, since it increases private consumption (with loans issued to individuals) and enterprise development (commercial loans).

The growth in the amount of loans increases the amount of money in circulation and stimulates economic development. Therefore the index growth is often seen as positive for the yuan.

The chart of the entire available history of the "The People's Bank of China (PBC) Outstanding Loan Growth y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
6.4%
6.5%
Oct 2025
6.5%
6.5%
6.6%
Sep 2025
6.6%
6.8%
Aug 2025
6.8%
6.9%
6.9%
Jul 2025
6.9%
7.0%
7.1%
Jun 2025
7.1%
7.0%
7.1%
May 2025
7.1%
7.1%
7.2%
Apr 2025
7.2%
7.2%
7.4%
Mar 2025
7.4%
7.2%
7.3%
Feb 2025
7.3%
7.4%
7.5%
Jan 2025
7.5%
7.4%
7.6%
Dec 2024
7.6%
7.5%
7.7%
Nov 2024
7.7%
7.7%
8.0%
Oct 2024
8.0%
8.0%
8.1%
Sep 2024
8.1%
8.2%
8.5%
Aug 2024
8.5%
8.1%
8.7%
Jul 2024
8.7%
8.7%
8.8%
Jun 2024
8.8%
9.4%
9.3%
May 2024
9.3%
9.5%
9.6%
Apr 2024
9.6%
9.4%
9.6%
Mar 2024
9.6%
9.9%
10.1%
Feb 2024
10.1%
10.2%
10.4%
Jan 2024
10.4%
10.4%
10.6%
Dec 2023
10.6%
10.5%
10.8%
Nov 2023
10.8%
10.9%
10.9%
Oct 2023
10.9%
11.0%
10.9%
Sep 2023
10.9%
11.1%
11.1%
Aug 2023
11.1%
11.2%
11.1%
Jul 2023
11.1%
11.3%
11.3%
Jun 2023
11.3%
11.6%
11.4%
May 2023
11.4%
11.8%
11.8%
Apr 2023
11.8%
11.7%
11.8%
Mar 2023
11.8%
11.4%
11.6%
Feb 2023
11.6%
11.2%
11.3%
Jan 2023
11.3%
11.0%
11.1%
Dec 2022
11.1%
11.0%
11.0%
Nov 2022
11.0%
11.1%
11.1%
Oct 2022
11.1%
11.0%
11.2%
Sep 2022
11.2%
10.9%
10.9%
Aug 2022
10.9%
11.1%
11.0%
Jul 2022
11.0%
11.4%
11.2%
Jun 2022
11.2%
10.9%
11.0%
May 2022
11.0%
11.1%
10.9%
Apr 2022
10.9%
11.3%
11.4%
Mar 2022
11.4%
11.3%
11.4%
Feb 2022
11.4%
11.4%
11.5%
Jan 2022
11.5%
11.4%
11.6%
Dec 2021
11.6%
11.6%
11.7%
Nov 2021
11.7%
11.8%
11.9%
Oct 2021
11.9%
11.7%
11.9%
123
