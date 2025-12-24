Economic Calendar
The People's Bank of China (PBC) Outstanding Loan Growth y/y
|Low
|N/D
|6.4%
|
6.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|6.4%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
People's Bank of China Outstanding Loan Growth y/y reflects a change in the amount of loans issued by Chinese banks to individuals and enterprises in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The statistics is collected and published monthly by PBC.
The volume of loans is closely correlated with the national consumer activity, so the New Loans indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. In general, growth in the amount of new loans is favorable for the national economy, since it increases private consumption (with loans issued to individuals) and enterprise development (commercial loans).
The growth in the amount of loans increases the amount of money in circulation and stimulates economic development. Therefore the index growth is often seen as positive for the yuan.
The chart of the entire available history of the "The People's Bank of China (PBC) Outstanding Loan Growth y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
