People's Bank of China M2 Money Stock y/y reflects a change in the amount of money currently being in circulation or in existence in the country, in the given quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The M2 money stock includes cash in circulation (banknotes and coins), traveler's checks, funds on settlement and current bank accounts (including debit cards), demand deposits, other checkable deposits and savings deposits.

In other words, M2 money stock characterizes all national currency and liquid assets which are currently in circulation. It includes assets, which have a fixed nominal value and can be instantly converted to cash. Money stock is an important indicator of inflation: the more money is circulating in the country, the higher the inflationary pressure on the yuan exchange rate.

The growth of the M2 Money Stock value may affect the yuan depending on the behavior of other important macroeconomic and financial parameters.

