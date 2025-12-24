CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

The People's Bank of China (PBC) M2 Money Stock y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
The People's Bank of China
Sector:
Money
Low N/D 8.1%
8.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.1%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

People's Bank of China M2 Money Stock y/y reflects a change in the amount of money currently being in circulation or in existence in the country, in the given quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The M2 money stock includes cash in circulation (banknotes and coins), traveler's checks, funds on settlement and current bank accounts (including debit cards), demand deposits, other checkable deposits and savings deposits.

In other words, M2 money stock characterizes all national currency and liquid assets which are currently in circulation. It includes assets, which have a fixed nominal value and can be instantly converted to cash. Money stock is an important indicator of inflation: the more money is circulating in the country, the higher the inflationary pressure on the yuan exchange rate.

The growth of the M2 Money Stock value may affect the yuan depending on the behavior of other important macroeconomic and financial parameters.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "The People's Bank of China (PBC) M2 Money Stock y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
8.1%
8.2%
Oct 2025
8.2%
8.2%
8.4%
Sep 2025
8.4%
8.8%
Aug 2025
8.8%
8.7%
8.8%
Jul 2025
8.8%
8.2%
8.3%
Jun 2025
8.3%
8.3%
7.9%
May 2025
7.9%
8.3%
8.0%
Apr 2025
8.0%
7.1%
7.0%
Mar 2025
7.0%
6.9%
7.0%
Feb 2025
7.0%
6.7%
7.0%
Jan 2025
7.0%
7.1%
7.3%
Dec 2024
7.3%
7.6%
7.1%
Nov 2024
7.1%
7.6%
7.5%
Oct 2024
7.5%
6.6%
6.8%
Sep 2024
6.8%
5.9%
6.3%
Aug 2024
6.3%
5.7%
6.3%
Jul 2024
6.3%
6.0%
6.2%
Jun 2024
6.2%
6.8%
7.0%
May 2024
7.0%
7.5%
7.2%
Apr 2024
7.2%
8.4%
8.3%
Mar 2024
8.3%
8.4%
8.7%
Feb 2024
8.7%
8.4%
8.7%
Jan 2024
8.7%
9.4%
9.7%
Dec 2023
9.7%
9.7%
10.0%
Nov 2023
10.0%
10.3%
10.3%
Oct 2023
10.3%
10.3%
10.3%
Sep 2023
10.3%
10.4%
10.6%
Aug 2023
10.6%
10.5%
10.7%
Jul 2023
10.7%
10.9%
11.3%
Jun 2023
11.3%
11.4%
11.6%
May 2023
11.6%
12.5%
12.4%
Apr 2023
12.4%
13.0%
12.7%
Mar 2023
12.7%
13.0%
12.9%
Feb 2023
12.9%
12.2%
12.6%
Jan 2023
12.6%
11.6%
11.8%
Dec 2022
11.8%
12.1%
12.4%
Nov 2022
12.4%
11.7%
11.8%
Oct 2022
11.8%
12.1%
12.1%
Sep 2022
12.1%
12.4%
12.2%
Aug 2022
12.2%
12.3%
12.0%
Jul 2022
12.0%
11.2%
11.4%
Jun 2022
11.4%
10.9%
11.1%
May 2022
11.1%
10.5%
10.5%
Apr 2022
10.5%
9.6%
9.7%
Mar 2022
9.7%
9.5%
9.2%
Feb 2022
9.2%
10.0%
9.8%
Jan 2022
9.8%
9.2%
9.0%
Dec 2021
9.0%
8.9%
8.5%
Nov 2021
8.5%
8.8%
8.7%
Oct 2021
8.7%
8.1%
8.3%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code