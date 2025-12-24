The Foreign Direct Investment YTD y/y indicator reflects a change in foreign investments made into the Chinese economy from the beginning of the current year, compared to the same period of the previous year. Data is released by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

China is one of the world's leading economies, which attracts foreign investments. Currently, there is a trend for investors to switch from labor-intensive industries to services and high-tech industries. Recognizing the importance of foreign investment, the Chinese government is implementing reforms to streamline procedures, increase transparency and protect investors.

China's economy attracts investment from more than 200 countries. The majority of all foreign investors into the Chinese economy are ethnic Chinese living abroad.

The direct investment dynamics reflects the attractiveness of the country's economy. Investment growth is a favorable factor for the development of the economy and can be seen as positive for the Chinese yuan quotes.

Last values: