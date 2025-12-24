CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

China Foreign Direct Investment Year to Date y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
Ministry of Commerce
Sector:
Money
Low -7.5% -10.1%
-10.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-9.4%
-7.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Foreign Direct Investment YTD y/y indicator reflects a change in foreign investments made into the Chinese economy from the beginning of the current year, compared to the same period of the previous year. Data is released by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

China is one of the world's leading economies, which attracts foreign investments. Currently, there is a trend for investors to switch from labor-intensive industries to services and high-tech industries. Recognizing the importance of foreign investment, the Chinese government is implementing reforms to streamline procedures, increase transparency and protect investors.

China's economy attracts investment from more than 200 countries. The majority of all foreign investors into the Chinese economy are ethnic Chinese living abroad.

The direct investment dynamics reflects the attractiveness of the country's economy. Investment growth is a favorable factor for the development of the economy and can be seen as positive for the Chinese yuan quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Foreign Direct Investment Year to Date y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-7.5%
-10.1%
-10.3%
Oct 2025
-10.3%
-9.7%
-10.4%
Sep 2025
-10.4%
-12.7%
Aug 2025
-12.7%
-8.4%
-13.4%
Jul 2025
-13.4%
-15.2%
Jun 2025
-15.2%
-7.2%
-13.2%
May 2025
-13.2%
-5.2%
-10.9%
Apr 2025
-10.9%
-8.2%
-10.8%
Mar 2025
-10.8%
-21.8%
-20.4%
Feb 2025
-20.4%
-11.3%
-13.4%
Jan 2025
-13.4%
-27.9%
-27.1%
Dec 2024
-27.1%
-26.8%
-27.9%
Nov 2024
-27.9%
-28.7%
-29.8%
Oct 2024
-29.8%
-30.8%
-30.4%
Sep 2024
-30.4%
-29.6%
-31.5%
Aug 2024
-31.5%
-29.3%
-29.6%
Jul 2024
-29.6%
-31.8%
-29.1%
Jun 2024
-29.1%
-16.9%
-28.2%
May 2024
-28.2%
-12.8%
-27.9%
Apr 2024
-27.9%
-9.4%
-26.1%
Mar 2024
-26.1%
-4.0%
-19.9%
Feb 2024
-19.9%
-0.1%
-11.7%
Jan 2024
-11.7%
-8.0%
Dec 2023
-8.0%
15.7%
-10.0%
Nov 2023
-10.0%
-2.8%
-9.4%
Oct 2023
-9.4%
-8.4%
Sep 2023
-8.4%
-5.1%
Aug 2023
-5.1%
-0.1%
-4.0%
Jul 2023
-4.0%
2.0%
3.8%
Jun 2023
3.8%
4.3%
0.1%
May 2023
0.1%
6.7%
8.5%
Apr 2023
8.5%
5.5%
4.9%
Mar 2023
4.9%
6.2%
6.1%
Feb 2023
6.1%
6.3%
6.3%
Jan 2023
6.3%
8.1%
6.3%
Dec 2022
6.3%
12.2%
9.9%
Nov 2022
9.9%
15.1%
14.4%
Oct 2022
14.4%
16.2%
15.6%
Sep 2022
15.6%
17.1%
16.4%
Aug 2022
16.4%
17.6%
17.3%
Jul 2022
17.3%
17.6%
17.4%
Jun 2022
17.4%
19.2%
17.3%
May 2022
17.3%
23.6%
20.5%
Apr 2022
20.5%
32.9%
25.6%
Mar 2022
25.6%
50.9%
37.9%
Feb 2022
37.9%
2.8%
11.6%
Jan 2022
11.6%
6.0%
14.9%
Dec 2021
14.9%
14.0%
15.9%
Nov 2021
15.9%
23.3%
17.8%
Oct 2021
17.8%
27.1%
19.6%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code