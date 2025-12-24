CalendarSections

China Fixed Asset Investment y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Business
Medium -2.6% -2.5% -1.7%
-1.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
China Fixed Asset Investment y/y reflects dynamics of changes in the amount of funds invested in fixed assets of non-agricultural Chinese enterprises in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation only includes investment projects above 500,000 yuan.

Investment in fixed assets refers to spending on non-rural capital investments in monetary terms. The indicator covers investment from all sources: state-owned funds, private funds, funds invested by foreigners in Chinese companies, etc. Investments in Chinese enterprises of all existing forms of registration are included in the indicator.

Investment in fixed assets across the country is divided into four main groups:

  • Investment in capital construction;
  • Investment in innovation (purchasing and installation of new equipment, introduction of new technologies, reconstruction and modernization of enterprises, etc.);
  • Investment in real estate development (including construction of new residential and administrative buildings, electricity and other communications, other infrastructure projects);
  • Other investments in fixed assets (mining projects, expansion of mining enterprises, reconstruction of roads, warehousing projects, etc.).

Investment in fixed assets is the main method for the social reproduction of fixed assets. Construction and purchasing of fixed assets bring modern technologies and equipment to the national economy, which allows to increase production volumes and reduce costs.

In addition, growth of investments in fixed assets allows predicting growth of national economy activity and positively characterizes the current level of business activity. Therefore, growth of investment in fixed assets can be seen as positive for yuan quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Fixed Asset Investment y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-2.6%
-2.5%
-1.7%
Oct 2025
-1.7%
-0.6%
-0.5%
Sep 2025
-0.5%
0.4%
0.5%
Aug 2025
0.5%
1.0%
1.6%
Jul 2025
1.6%
2.2%
2.8%
Jun 2025
2.8%
3.2%
3.7%
May 2025
3.7%
2.9%
4.0%
Apr 2025
4.0%
4.4%
4.2%
Mar 2025
4.2%
3.8%
4.1%
Feb 2025
4.1%
2.9%
3.2%
Dec 2024
3.2%
3.1%
3.3%
Nov 2024
3.3%
3.1%
3.4%
Oct 2024
3.4%
3.7%
3.4%
Sep 2024
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
Aug 2024
3.4%
3.0%
3.6%
Jul 2024
3.6%
3.9%
3.9%
Jun 2024
3.9%
4.2%
4.0%
May 2024
4.0%
3.6%
4.2%
Apr 2024
4.2%
4.3%
4.5%
Mar 2024
4.5%
4.7%
4.2%
Feb 2024
4.2%
2.7%
3.0%
Dec 2023
3.0%
2.7%
2.9%
Nov 2023
2.9%
3.0%
2.9%
Oct 2023
2.9%
3.1%
3.1%
Sep 2023
3.1%
3.2%
3.2%
Aug 2023
3.2%
3.5%
3.4%
Jul 2023
3.4%
3.8%
3.8%
Jun 2023
3.8%
4.3%
4.0%
May 2023
4.0%
4.8%
4.7%
Apr 2023
4.7%
5.2%
5.1%
Mar 2023
5.1%
5.2%
5.5%
Feb 2023
5.5%
5.1%
5.1%
Dec 2022
5.1%
5.5%
5.3%
Nov 2022
5.3%
5.8%
5.8%
Oct 2022
5.8%
5.8%
5.9%
Sep 2022
5.9%
5.7%
5.8%
Aug 2022
5.8%
5.8%
5.7%
Jul 2022
5.7%
6.1%
6.1%
Jun 2022
6.1%
6.4%
6.2%
May 2022
6.2%
7.9%
6.8%
Apr 2022
6.8%
10.6%
9.3%
Mar 2022
9.3%
8.4%
12.2%
Feb 2022
12.2%
5.0%
4.9%
Dec 2021
4.9%
5.6%
5.2%
Nov 2021
5.2%
6.6%
6.1%
Oct 2021
6.1%
8.0%
7.3%
Sep 2021
7.3%
9.5%
8.9%
Aug 2021
8.9%
11.3%
10.3%
Jul 2021
10.3%
13.8%
12.6%
Jun 2021
12.6%
17.5%
15.4%
