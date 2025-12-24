China Fixed Asset Investment y/y reflects dynamics of changes in the amount of funds invested in fixed assets of non-agricultural Chinese enterprises in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation only includes investment projects above 500,000 yuan.

Investment in fixed assets refers to spending on non-rural capital investments in monetary terms. The indicator covers investment from all sources: state-owned funds, private funds, funds invested by foreigners in Chinese companies, etc. Investments in Chinese enterprises of all existing forms of registration are included in the indicator.

Investment in fixed assets across the country is divided into four main groups:

Investment in capital construction;

Investment in innovation (purchasing and installation of new equipment, introduction of new technologies, reconstruction and modernization of enterprises, etc.);

Investment in real estate development (including construction of new residential and administrative buildings, electricity and other communications, other infrastructure projects);

Other investments in fixed assets (mining projects, expansion of mining enterprises, reconstruction of roads, warehousing projects, etc.).

Investment in fixed assets is the main method for the social reproduction of fixed assets. Construction and purchasing of fixed assets bring modern technologies and equipment to the national economy, which allows to increase production volumes and reduce costs.

In addition, growth of investments in fixed assets allows predicting growth of national economy activity and positively characterizes the current level of business activity. Therefore, growth of investment in fixed assets can be seen as positive for yuan quotes.

Last values: