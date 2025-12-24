China's Caixin Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an indicator of nationwide manufacturing activity, which reflects private sector business development trends. The study is sponsored by Caixin and is conducted by IHS Markit. It focuses on smaller and medium-sized companies to fill a niche uncovered by the official data. Data is collected from a survey of a representative group of 400 companies.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity, so those among the first to notice the changes are those responsible of purchases. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. The responses are collected in the second half of each month.

The final index is calculated by adding half the percentage of "unchanged" answers to the percentage of answers that evaluate the current level as "higher". Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Chinese PMI is closely monitored around the world, because China is the second largest economy and the largest metal consumer and producer. PMI growth is an indicator of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the yuan.

