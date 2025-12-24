CalendarSections

Caixin China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 51.2
51.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
51.2
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
China's Caixin Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an indicator of nationwide manufacturing activity, which reflects private sector business development trends. The study is sponsored by Caixin and is conducted by IHS Markit. It focuses on smaller and medium-sized companies to fill a niche uncovered by the official data. Data is collected from a survey of a representative group of 400 companies.

Purchasing managers can sometimes track changes in market conditions earlier than other company employees, since purchases precede a company's production activity, so those among the first to notice the changes are those responsible of purchases. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes.

Purchasing managers complete a questionnaire, in which they assess the basic parameters of their work: input and output prices, employment, production, new orders, etc. Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. Individual subindices are calculated based on these answers. These subindices characterize inflation, employment and other key indicators of economic activity. The responses are collected in the second half of each month.

The final index is calculated by adding half the percentage of "unchanged" answers to the percentage of answers that evaluate the current level as "higher". Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

Chinese PMI is closely monitored around the world, because China is the second largest economy and the largest metal consumer and producer. PMI growth is an indicator of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the yuan.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Caixin China Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
51.2
51.8
Oct 2025
51.8
52.5
Sep 2025
52.5
51.9
Aug 2025
51.9
50.8
Jul 2025
50.8
51.3
Jun 2025
51.3
49.6
May 2025
49.6
51.1
Apr 2025
51.1
51.8
Mar 2025
51.8
51.5
Feb 2025
51.5
51.1
Jan 2025
51.1
51.4
Dec 2024
51.4
52.3
Nov 2024
52.3
51.9
Oct 2024
51.9
50.3
Sep 2024
50.3
51.2
Aug 2024
51.2
51.2
Jul 2024
51.2
52.8
Jun 2024
52.8
54.1
May 2024
54.1
52.8
Apr 2024
52.8
52.7
Mar 2024
52.7
52.5
Feb 2024
52.5
52.5
Jan 2024
52.5
52.6
Dec 2023
52.6
51.6
Nov 2023
51.6
50.0
Oct 2023
50.0
50.9
Sep 2023
50.9
51.7
Aug 2023
51.7
51.9
Jul 2023
51.9
52.5
Jun 2023
52.5
55.6
May 2023
55.6
53.6
Apr 2023
53.6
54.5
Mar 2023
54.5
54.2
Feb 2023
54.2
51.1
Jan 2023
51.1
48.3
Dec 2022
48.3
47.0
Nov 2022
47.0
48.3
Oct 2022
48.3
48.5
Sep 2022
48.5
53.0
Aug 2022
53.0
54.0
Jul 2022
54.0
55.3
Jun 2022
55.3
42.2
May 2022
42.2
37.2
Apr 2022
37.2
43.9
Mar 2022
43.9
50.1
Feb 2022
50.1
50.1
Jan 2022
50.1
53.0
Dec 2021
53.0
51.2
Nov 2021
51.2
51.5
Oct 2021
51.5
51.4
