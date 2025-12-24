Economic Calendar
Canada Wholesale Trade m/m
|Medium
|0.1%
|0.5%
|
0.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.3%
|
0.1%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Canada Wholesale Trade m/m reflects a change in the value of goods sold in Canada at the wholesale level in the specified month compared to the previous month. Data from different sources are used for indicator calculation, including administrative sources and the monthly survey of the wholesale trade sector representatives.
The calculation does not include data on oilseed and grain, petroleum and petroleum products wholesales. The calculation covers durable goods used in production (farm and manufacturing equipment, trucks, etc.). Export goods are included in the calculation. Wholesalers are companies selling large quantities of goods, including manufacturers and resellers; selling physically, from warehouses, and on electronic sites.
Wholesale trade provides about 5 - 6% of gross domestic product. Therefore, the wholesale trade index is an important measure of the national economy health. The business community uses this data to analyze the market effectiveness. Governing bodies take the indicator into account when developing the tax policy.
A change in wholesale prices leads to near-term changes in retail prices, therefore wholesales are an important leading indicator of consumer inflation in the country. The indicator growth may affect CAD quotes positively.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Wholesale Trade m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
