S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 48.4
49.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
47.8
48.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) shows changes in business conditions in Canada's industrial sector in the specified month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in more than 400 private companies of the manufacturing sector.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes in business conditions. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

Respondents are interviewed regarding five main parameters: production, new orders, supplier deliveries, inventory levels and employment environment. The survey participants provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged. PMI is a composite index, having five individual indexes with the following weights: new orders - 0.3, output - 0.25, employment - 0.2, suppliers’ delivery times - 0.15, stock of items purchased - 0.1.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire manufacturing sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. Manufacturing PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
48.4
50.4
49.6
Oct 2025
49.6
48.5
47.7
Sep 2025
47.7
47.8
48.3
Aug 2025
48.3
46.1
46.1
Jul 2025
46.1
46.9
45.6
Jun 2025
45.6
47.0
46.1
May 2025
46.1
44.9
45.3
Apr 2025
45.3
46.2
46.3
Mar 2025
46.3
48.1
47.8
Feb 2025
47.8
51.1
51.6
Jan 2025
51.6
51.1
52.2
Dec 2024
52.2
49.8
52.0
Nov 2024
52.0
49.0
51.1
Oct 2024
51.1
48.6
50.4
Sep 2024
50.4
48.7
49.5
Aug 2024
49.5
49.2
47.8
Jul 2024
47.8
49.8
49.3
Jun 2024
49.3
47.9
49.3
May 2024
49.3
47.9
49.4
Apr 2024
49.4
47.8
49.8
Mar 2024
49.8
49.4
49.7
Feb 2024
49.7
47.1
48.3
Jan 2024
48.3
46.2
45.4
Dec 2023
45.4
48.1
47.7
Nov 2023
47.7
48.0
48.6
Oct 2023
48.6
47.7
47.5
Sep 2023
47.5
48.3
48.0
Aug 2023
48.0
49.2
49.6
Jul 2023
49.6
48.9
48.8
Jun 2023
48.8
49.6
49.0
May 2023
49.0
49.4
50.2
Apr 2023
50.2
50.5
48.6
Mar 2023
48.6
51.7
52.4
Feb 2023
52.4
50.1
51.0
Jan 2023
51.0
49.4
49.2
Dec 2022
49.2
49.2
49.6
Nov 2022
49.6
49.3
48.8
Oct 2022
48.8
49.2
49.8
Sep 2022
49.8
50.6
48.7
Aug 2022
48.7
53.6
52.5
Jul 2022
52.5
55.7
54.6
Jun 2022
54.6
56.6
56.8
May 2022
56.8
57.6
56.2
Apr 2022
56.2
57.9
58.9
Mar 2022
58.9
56.5
56.6
Feb 2022
56.6
56.4
56.2
Jan 2022
56.2
56.9
56.5
Dec 2021
56.5
57.5
57.2
Nov 2021
57.2
57.4
57.7
Oct 2021
57.7
57.2
57.0
