Economic Calendar
Canada Manufacturing Sales m/m
|Low
|-1.0%
|4.2%
|
3.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.0%
|
-1.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Canada Manufacturing Sales m/m show a change in the dollar value of goods sold by Canadian industrial sector companies in the given month compared to the previous one.
Statistics Canada calculates indicator based on the results of a monthly survey of manufacturing companies. Since March 2017, the Monthly Survey of Manufacturers publishes industry-level estimates for price deflated sales of manufactured goods. Also, the survey reflects data on inventories, received orders and pending production orders. The survey sampling covers Canada's all industrial sectors, including food production, tobacco and beverages production, textile and leather production, chemicals, automotive industry, processing of minerals, electrical products, etc.
The complex analysis of the survey data reflects Canada's industrial sector state. The sales indicator is used in the calculation of national GDP, and also as a component of composite economic indicators. Sales growth indicates an increase in production activity.
The indicator growth can have a positive effect on CAD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Manufacturing Sales m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
