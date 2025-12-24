CalendarSections

Canada Imports

Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Statistics Canada
Trade
Low $​64.078 B
$​66.831 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
$​64.078 B
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Canada Imports reflect the US dollar value of imported goods in the specified month. The dollar calculation of the import value provides for a proper comparison of Canada's imports with other countries and a correct evaluation of trade statistics. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows.

A trade deficit is formed when more goods and services are imported than exported. For countries with highly developed economies, like Canada, it means that labor-intensive production is transferred abroad, thus restraining inflation and maintaining high standard of living. A trade deficit in these cases is covered by other methods of economic interaction, for example by issuing debt instruments.

A change in the imports volume is an important factor in evaluating economic situation. This indicator is a significant component of the country's GDP.

The impact of imports on Canadian dollar quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. Generally, Canada residents need to sell the Canadian dollar and purchase foreign currency in order to pay to the supplier for import deliveries. Therefore, a sharp increase in imports volume can affect CAD quotes negatively. However, the effect of this trade balance component on CAD volatility is usually of a short-term nature.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Imports" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
$​64.078 B
$​66.831 B
Aug 2025
$​66.908 B
$​66.279 B
Jul 2025
$​66.798 B
$​67.285 B
Jun 2025
$​67.604 B
$​66.688 B
May 2025
$​66.664 B
$​67.721 B
Apr 2025
$​67.581 B
$​70.013 B
Mar 2025
$​70.401 B
$​71.443 B
Feb 2025
$​71.633 B
$​71.083 B
Jan 2025
$​70.492 B
$​68.933 B
Dec 2024
$​68.755 B
$​67.183 B
Nov 2024
$​66.429 B
$​65.226 B
Oct 2024
$​65.141 B
$​64.822 B
Sep 2024
$​65.145 B
$​65.427 B
Aug 2024
$​65.408 B
$​65.223 B
Jul 2024
$​64.974 B
$​66.097 B
Jun 2024
$​66.011 B
$​64.802 B
May 2024
$​64.372 B
$​65.431 B
Apr 2024
$​65.495 B
$​64.797 B
Mar 2024
$​64.840 B
$​65.621 B
Feb 2024
$​65.233 B
$​62.370 B
Jan 2024
$​61.789 B
$​64.235 B
Dec 2023
$​64.385 B
$​64.267 B
Nov 2023
$​64.172 B
$​62.970 B
Oct 2023
$​63.013 B
$​64.810 B
Sep 2023
$​64.991 B
$​64.329 B
Aug 2023
$​63.839 B
$​61.499 B
Jul 2023
$​61.404 B
$​64.887 B
Jun 2023
$​64.428 B
$​64.734 B
May 2023
$​64.968 B
$​63.067 B
Apr 2023
$​62.908 B
$​63.013 B
Mar 2023
$​62.591 B
$​64.483 B
Feb 2023
$​64.611 B
$​65.454 B
Jan 2023
$​65.101 B
$​63.130 B
Dec 2022
$​63.127 B
$​63.965 B
Nov 2022
$​64.413 B
$​65.763 B
Oct 2022
$​65.823 B
$​65.435 B
Sep 2022
$​65.228 B
$​64.937 B
Aug 2022
$​63.864 B
$​64.973 B
Jul 2022
$​64.198 B
$​65.345 B
Jun 2022
$​64.858 B
$​63.793 B
May 2022
$​63.112 B
$​63.538 B
Apr 2022
$​62.811 B
$​61.667 B
Mar 2022
$​61.143 B
$​56.758 B
Feb 2022
$​56.083 B
$​54.002 B
Jan 2022
$​54.000 B
$​58.298 B
Dec 2021
$​57.749 B
$​55.681 B
Nov 2021
$​55.439 B
$​54.156 B
Oct 2021
$​54.090 B
$​51.387 B
Sep 2021
$​51.140 B
$​52.750 B
Aug 2021
$​52.506 B
$​53.277 B
