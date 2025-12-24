CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Foreign Securities Purchases by Canadians

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Market
Low $​-11.575 B
$​21.620 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
$​-11.575 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Foreign Securities Purchases by Canadians reflect the total value of shares, bonds and money market securities, issued outside of Canada and purchased by Canadian residents in the given month.

The statistics of international transactions covers operations between all participants of international security purchases. The transactors can be businesses, governments, non-profit organizations and individuals.

Data for statistics calculation are collected from questionnaires. Information is collected from intermediaries who act as brokers or agents for those trading securities. In some cases, transactors (for example, large institutional investors, such as pension funds) engage for their own account, without going through an intermediary. Such transactors are surveyed directly. At the moment, there are approximately 25 such large transactors, who are surveyed on a monthly basis. Also 15 transactors who trade for their own account, but on a smaller scale, are surveyed directly on a quarterly basis (the data are then extrapolated). Also, 55 investment intermediaries are surveyed.

On the one hand, foreign securities purchases by Canadians increase the participation of residents of Canada in the international investment exchange and indicate the development of international economic relations. On the other hand, this actually means capital outflows. Canadian residents need to purchase foreign currency in order to pay for foreign securities. Therefore, an increase in foreign securities purchases by Canadians may have a negative impact on the Canadian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Foreign Securities Purchases by Canadians" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
$​-11.575 B
$​21.620 B
Sep 2025
$​22.120 B
$​18.786 B
Aug 2025
$​19.507 B
$​17.364 B
Jul 2025
$​17.413 B
$​9.043 B
Jun 2025
$​9.042 B
$​13.455 B
May 2025
$​13.370 B
$​4.069 B
Apr 2025
$​4.096 B
$​15.627 B
Mar 2025
$​15.631 B
$​23.859 B
Feb 2025
$​27.150 B
$​-3.004 B
Jan 2025
$​-3.154 B
$​3.774 B
Dec 2024
$​3.772 B
$​17.645 B
Nov 2024
$​17.846 B
$​-2.650 B
Oct 2024
$​-2.645 B
$​4.141 B
Sep 2024
$​4.141 B
$​12.254 B
Aug 2024
$​12.339 B
$​4.601 B
Jul 2024
$​4.451 B
$​16.352 B
Jun 2024
$​16.352 B
$​3.758 B
May 2024
$​3.857 B
$​0.675 B
Apr 2024
$​0.002 B
$​35.612 B
Mar 2024
$​35.612 B
$​24.157 B
Feb 2024
$​24.189 B
$​-7.606 B
Jan 2024
$​-7.594 B
$​29.399 B
Dec 2023
$​29.399 B
$​12.381 B
Nov 2023
$​12.525 B
$​-8.203 B
Oct 2023
$​-8.202 B
$​9.604 B
Sep 2023
$​11.604 B
$​14.753 B
Aug 2023
$​14.943 B
$​5.117 B
Jul 2023
$​2.614 B
$​14.443 B
Jun 2023
$​14.443 B
$​-1.710 B
May 2023
$​-2.780 B
$​2.372 B
Apr 2023
$​2.367 B
$​-5.589 B
Mar 2023
$​-5.589 B
$​-1.618 B
Feb 2023
$​-1.606 B
$​-16.178 B
Jan 2023
$​-16.178 B
$​-2.287 B
Dec 2022
$​-2.287 B
$​14.659 B
Nov 2022
$​14.125 B
$​-1.674 B
Oct 2022
$​-1.674 B
$​10.402 B
Sep 2022
$​9.564 B
$​-1.482 B
Aug 2022
$​-1.407 B
$​4.286 B
Jul 2022
$​4.303 B
$​-14.573 B
Jun 2022
$​-12.301 B
$​0.832 B
May 2022
$​0.573 B
$​29.204 B
Apr 2022
$​29.204 B
$​-25.184 B
Mar 2022
$​-23.983 B
$​-9.914 B
Feb 2022
$​-9.681 B
$​-11.441 B
Jan 2022
$​-14.417 B
$​21.285 B
Dec 2021
$​21.285 B
$​17.614 B
Nov 2021
$​17.518 B
$​5.408 B
Oct 2021
$​5.410 B
$​17.160 B
Sep 2021
$​17.185 B
$​15.164 B
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code