Foreign Investment in Canadian Securities measures the total of shares, bonds and other assets issued in Canada and purchased by foreigners.

The statistics of international transactions covers operations between all participants of international security purchases. The transactors can be businesses, governments, non-profit organizations and individuals.

Data for statistics calculation are collected from questionnaires. Information is collected from intermediaries who act as brokers or agents for those trading securities. In some cases, the issuer (for example, large asset issuers - banks) engage for their own account, without going through an intermediary. Such issuers are surveyed directly.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities are seen as capital inflow. Also, the indicator characterizes the foreign economic activity of Canadian enterprises and government. Reading growth is seen as positive for the Canadian dollar quotes, as foreigners need to buy CAD in order to pay for securities.

