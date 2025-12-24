CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

CMHC Canada Housing Starts

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Sector:
Housing
Medium 254.058 K 254.453 K
232.245 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
236.209 K
254.058 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Housing Starts show the number of new housing projects that started during the reported month. The indicator characterizes the activity in the housing market and related sectors, including banking (mortgage loans), construction sector, etc.

The indicator is calculated by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Its database includes more than 14,000 housing units.

Housing starts data is rarely interpreted in absolute terms, since construction is highly dependent on weather conditions, geographic location in the region, and time of the year. That is why analysts normally measure the indicator change for several months. Economists pay special attention to the following reference points when interpreting the indicator:

  • an increase in demand for new homes points to the growth of the population welfare
  • an increase in new housing constructions leads to an increase of employment in the construction industry
  • an increase in demand for new homes may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. This may spur consumer activity and affect price indices
  • the indicator growth may lead to an increase in the real estate market

Taking into account the above points, higher readings of housing starts may have a positive impact on the Canadian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "CMHC Canada Housing Starts" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
254.058 K
254.453 K
232.245 K
Oct 2025
232.765 K
280.262 K
279.174 K
Sep 2025
279.234 K
253.325 K
244.543 K
Aug 2025
245.791 K
255.491 K
293.537 K
Jul 2025
294.085 K
250.043 K
283.523 K
Jun 2025
283.734 K
244.771 K
282.705 K
May 2025
279.510 K
248.538 K
280.181 K
Apr 2025
278.606 K
240.798 K
214.205 K
Mar 2025
214.155 K
245.482 K
221.405 K
Feb 2025
229.030 K
246.585 K
239.322 K
Jan 2025
239.739 K
246.419 K
232.492 K
Dec 2024
231.468 K
246.992 K
267.140 K
Nov 2024
262.443 K
245.952 K
242.207 K
Oct 2024
240.761 K
247.213 K
223.391 K
Sep 2024
223.808 K
238.954 K
213.012 K
Aug 2024
217.405 K
258.596 K
279.804 K
Jul 2024
279.509 K
249.117 K
241.643 K
Jun 2024
241.672 K
248.939 K
264.929 K
May 2024
264.506 K
248.447 K
241.111 K
Apr 2024
240.229 K
247.478 K
242.267 K
Mar 2024
242.195 K
238.914 K
260.047 K
Feb 2024
253.468 K
236.401 K
223.176 K
Jan 2024
223.589 K
231.075 K
248.968 K
Dec 2023
249.255 K
196.520 K
210.918 K
Nov 2023
212.624 K
273.279 K
272.264 K
Oct 2023
274.681 K
262.264 K
270.669 K
Sep 2023
270.466 K
254.293 K
250.383 K
Aug 2023
252.787 K
268.631 K
255.232 K
Jul 2023
254.966 K
242.695 K
283.498 K
Jun 2023
281.373 K
231.960 K
200.018 K
May 2023
202.494 K
228.937 K
261.357 K
Apr 2023
261.559 K
228.937 K
213.780 K
Mar 2023
213.865 K
229.973 K
240.927 K
Feb 2023
243.959 K
232.033 K
216.514 K
Jan 2023
215.365 K
256.785 K
248.296 K
Dec 2022
248.625 K
266.211 K
263.022 K
Nov 2022
264.159 K
292.180 K
264.581 K
Oct 2022
267.055 K
297.384 K
298.811 K
Sep 2022
299.589 K
292.474 K
270.397 K
Aug 2022
267.443 K
291.472 K
275.158 K
Jul 2022
275.329 K
282.444 K
272.381 K
Jun 2022
273.841 K
261.333 K
282.188 K
May 2022
287.257 K
243.012 K
265.734 K
Apr 2022
267.330 K
229.960 K
248.389 K
Mar 2022
246.243 K
226.839 K
250.246 K
Feb 2022
247.256 K
226.837 K
229.185 K
Jan 2022
230.754 K
238.695 K
238.405 K
Dec 2021
236.106 K
253.687 K
303.813 K
Nov 2021
301.279 K
241.659 K
238.366 K
Oct 2021
236.554 K
256.864 K
249.922 K
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code