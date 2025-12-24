Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Housing Starts show the number of new housing projects that started during the reported month. The indicator characterizes the activity in the housing market and related sectors, including banking (mortgage loans), construction sector, etc.

The indicator is calculated by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Its database includes more than 14,000 housing units.

Housing starts data is rarely interpreted in absolute terms, since construction is highly dependent on weather conditions, geographic location in the region, and time of the year. That is why analysts normally measure the indicator change for several months. Economists pay special attention to the following reference points when interpreting the indicator:

an increase in demand for new homes points to the growth of the population welfare

an increase in new housing constructions leads to an increase of employment in the construction industry

an increase in demand for new homes may lead to an increased demand for other products needed to new home buyers, such as new furniture, appliances, etc. This may spur consumer activity and affect price indices

the indicator growth may lead to an increase in the real estate market

Taking into account the above points, higher readings of housing starts may have a positive impact on the Canadian dollar quotes.

