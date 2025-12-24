CalendarSections

Canada Capacity Utilization Rate

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Business
Low 78.5% 80.6%
77.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
80.2%
78.5%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Capacity Utilization Rate reflects the intensity with which industries use their production capacity. The indicator shows the percentage of actual to potential production output. The actual output is measured based on quarterly GDP (for appropriate sectors). Farming industry is excluded from the indicator calculation. The index is published quarterly.

Data are collected from Statistics Canada surveys and other sources. The rate value and dynamics are used by various departments and agencies, such as Statistics Canada, the Bank of Canada, trade associations, etc. The capacity utilization rate is generally analyzed in conjunction with the Industrial Production. It shows how efficiently companies use equipment, technology and labor, as well as point to production activity in the country. The capacity utilization level exceeding 82% indicates an increase in production allowing you to forecast the price growth or supply shortages in the near future.

Capacity utilization rate growth is interpreted as a positive factor for the national economy development. Further, this may have a positive effect on the gross domestic product value. Therefore, a higher reading is seen as a positive for the Canadian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Capacity Utilization Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
78.5%
80.6%
77.6%
2 Q 2025
79.3%
80.1%
79.9%
1 Q 2025
80.1%
80.1%
79.7%
4 Q 2024
79.8%
79.2%
79.4%
3 Q 2024
79.3%
78.8%
79.1%
2 Q 2024
79.1%
81.9%
78.6%
1 Q 2024
78.5%
79.2%
78.6%
4 Q 2023
78.7%
80.6%
78.8%
3 Q 2023
79.7%
81.7%
79.6%
2 Q 2023
81.4%
81.9%
81.8%
1 Q 2023
81.9%
82.2%
81.8%
4 Q 2022
81.7%
83.3%
82.2%
3 Q 2022
82.6%
83.0%
82.8%
2 Q 2022
83.8%
82.5%
81.9%
1 Q 2022
82.0%
82.3%
82.0%
4 Q 2021
82.9%
81.8%
81.7%
3 Q 2021
81.4%
81.9%
82.0%
2 Q 2021
82.0%
80.5%
81.4%
1 Q 2021
81.7%
77.9%
79.7%
4 Q 2020
79.2%
73.6%
77.4%
3 Q 2020
76.5%
67.9%
70.7%
2 Q 2020
70.3%
81.1%
79.8%
1 Q 2020
79.8%
78.3%
81.4%
4 Q 2019
81.2%
81.4%
81.5%
3 Q 2019
81.7%
81.4%
83.3%
2 Q 2019
83.3%
80.3%
81.1%
1 Q 2019
80.9%
79.6%
81.8%
4 Q 2018
81.7%
86.1%
82.8%
3 Q 2018
82.6%
86.1%
84.1%
2 Q 2018
85.5%
86.7%
83.7%
1 Q 2018
86.1%
86.5%
85.6%
4 Q 2017
86.0%
85.7%
85.1%
3 Q 2017
85.0%
86.0%
84.3%
2 Q 2017
85.0%
83.3%
1 Q 2017
83.3%
81.8%
4 Q 2016
82.2%
81.9%
3 Q 2016
81.9%
80.0%
2 Q 2016
80.0%
81.4%
1 Q 2016
81.4%
80.9%
4 Q 2015
81.1%
82.0%
3 Q 2015
82.0%
81.4%
2 Q 2015
81.3%
82.7%
1 Q 2015
82.7%
83.6%
4 Q 2014
83.6%
83.4%
3 Q 2014
83.4%
82.7%
2 Q 2014
82.8%
82.5%
1 Q 2014
82.1%
82.0%
4 Q 2013
82.2%
81.7%
3 Q 2013
81.7%
80.6%
2 Q 2013
81.1%
81.1%
