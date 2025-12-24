Economic Calendar
Canada Capacity Utilization Rate
|Low
|78.5%
|80.6%
|
77.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|80.2%
|
78.5%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Canada Capacity Utilization Rate reflects the intensity with which industries use their production capacity. The indicator shows the percentage of actual to potential production output. The actual output is measured based on quarterly GDP (for appropriate sectors). Farming industry is excluded from the indicator calculation. The index is published quarterly.
Data are collected from Statistics Canada surveys and other sources. The rate value and dynamics are used by various departments and agencies, such as Statistics Canada, the Bank of Canada, trade associations, etc. The capacity utilization rate is generally analyzed in conjunction with the Industrial Production. It shows how efficiently companies use equipment, technology and labor, as well as point to production activity in the country. The capacity utilization level exceeding 82% indicates an increase in production allowing you to forecast the price growth or supply shortages in the near future.
Capacity utilization rate growth is interpreted as a positive factor for the national economy development. Further, this may have a positive effect on the gross domestic product value. Therefore, a higher reading is seen as a positive for the Canadian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Capacity Utilization Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
