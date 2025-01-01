- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
SelectByMagic
Select a position based on the name of a financial instrument and magic number to further work with.
bool SelectByMagic(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol name.
magic
[in] Magic number of the position.
Return Value
true - successful, false - unable to select position.