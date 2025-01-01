DocumentationSections
SelectByMagic

Select a position based on the name of a financial instrument and magic number to further work with.

bool  SelectByMagic(
   const string  symbol// symbol name
   const ulong   magic   // magic number
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol name.

magic

[in]  Magic number of the position.

Return Value

true - successful, false - unable to select position.