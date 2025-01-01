- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
InfoDouble
Gets the value of specified double type property.
|
bool InfoDouble(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of double type property from ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.
var
[in] Reference to double type variable to place result.
Return Value
true – success, false – unable to get property value.
Note
The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.