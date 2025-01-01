- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
Commission
Gets the amount of commission of the position.
|
double Commission() const
Return Value
Amount of commission of the position (in deposit currency).
Note
The position should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.