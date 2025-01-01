GetData

Gets the specified element of timeseries buffer.

int GetData(

int index

) const

Parameters

index

[in] Index of the buffer element.

Return Value

The timeseries buffer element, or 0.

GetData

Gets the element of timeseries by starting position and number of elements.

int GetData(

int start_pos,

int count,

int& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_pos

[in] Starting position of a timeseries buffer.

count

[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing the data.

Return Value

>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive the data.

GetData

Gets data from a timeseries buffer by initial time and number.

int GetData(

datetime start_time,

int count,

int& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Time of the timeseries buffer's initial element.

count

[in] Number of timeseries buffer elements.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive data.

GetData

Gets the data from a timeseries buffer by start and stop times.

int GetData(

datetime start_time,

datetime stop_time,

int& buffer

) const

Parameters

start_time

[in] Starting time of a timeseries buffer element.

stop_time

[in] Stop time of a timeseries buffer element.

buffer

[in] Reference to the array for storing data.

Return Value

>=0 - successful, -1 - cannot receive the data.