- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXShaderCreate
创建指定类型的着色器。
|
int DXShaderCreate(
参数
context
[in] 在DXContextCreate()中创建的图形环境的句柄。
shader_type
[out] 来自ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE枚举的值。
source
[in] 在HLSL 5中的着色器源代码。
entry_point
[in] 切入点 – 源代码中的函数名。
compile_error
[in] 接收编译错误的字符串。
返回值
在出现错误时，着色器或者INVALID_HANDLE的句柄。若要接收错误代码，应该调用GetLastError()函数。
注意
创建的不再使用的句柄应该由DXRelease()函数明确释放。
|
ID
|
值
|
描述
|
DX_SHADER_VERTEX
|
0
|
顶点着色器
|
DX_SHADER_GEOMETRY
|
1
|
几何着色器
|
DX_SHADER_PIXEL
|
2
|
像素着色器