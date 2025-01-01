文档部分
DXShaderCreate

创建指定类型的着色器。

int  DXShaderCreate(
   int                  context,          // 图形环境句柄  
   ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE  shader_type,      // 着色器类型 
   const string         source,           // 着色器源代码
   const string         entry_point,      // 切入点
   string&              compile_error     // 接收编译器消息的字符串
   );

参数

context

[in]  在DXContextCreate()中创建的图形环境的句柄。

shader_type

[out]  来自ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE枚举的值。

source

[in]  在HLSL 5中的着色器源代码。

entry_point

[in]  切入点 – 源代码中的函数名。

compile_error

[in]  接收编译错误的字符串。

返回值

在出现错误时，着色器或者INVALID_HANDLE的句柄。若要接收错误代码，应该调用GetLastError()函数。

注意

创建的不再使用的句柄应该由DXRelease()函数明确释放。

ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE

ID

描述

DX_SHADER_VERTEX

0

顶点着色器

DX_SHADER_GEOMETRY

1

几何着色器

DX_SHADER_PIXEL

2

像素着色器