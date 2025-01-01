DXShaderCreate

Crea uno shader del tipo specificato.

int DXShaderCreate(

int context,

ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE shader_type,

const string source,

const string entry_point,

string& compile_error

);

Parametri

context

[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().

shader_type

[out] Il valore dell' enumerazione ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE.

source

[in] Codice sorgente shader in HLSL 5.

entry_point

[in] Punto di ingresso - nome della funzione nel codice sorgente.

compile_error

[in] Stringa per la ricezione di errori di compilazione.

Valore di Ritorno

Handle per lo shader o INVALID_HANDLE in caso di errore. Per ricevere un codice di errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError().

Nota

Un handle creato che non è più in uso dovrebbe essere esplicitamente rilasciato dalla funzione DXRelease().

ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE