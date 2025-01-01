- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXShaderCreate
Crea uno shader del tipo specificato.
|
int DXShaderCreate(
Parametri
context
[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().
shader_type
[out] Il valore dell' enumerazione ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE.
source
[in] Codice sorgente shader in HLSL 5.
entry_point
[in] Punto di ingresso - nome della funzione nel codice sorgente.
compile_error
[in] Stringa per la ricezione di errori di compilazione.
Valore di Ritorno
Handle per lo shader o INVALID_HANDLE in caso di errore. Per ricevere un codice di errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError().
Nota
Un handle creato che non è più in uso dovrebbe essere esplicitamente rilasciato dalla funzione DXRelease().
|
ID
|
Valore
|
Descrizione
|
DX_SHADER_VERTEX
|
0
|
Vertex shader
|
DX_SHADER_GEOMETRY
|
1
|
Geometry shader
|
DX_SHADER_PIXEL
|
2
|
Pixel shader