DXContextGetDepth
Ottiene il buffer di profondità di un fotogramma renderizzato.
bool DXContextGetDepth(
Parametri
context
[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().
image
[out] Array dei valori del buffer di profondità del frame renderizzato.
Valore di Ritorno
In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .
Nota
Il buffer restituito contiene la profondità di ciascun pixel di un fotogramma renderizzato che può essere ottenuto in DXContextGetColors() in unità relative (da 0.0 ad 1.0).