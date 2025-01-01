DXContextGetDepth

Ottiene il buffer di profondità di un fotogramma renderizzato.

bool DXContextGetDepth(

int context,

float& image[]

);

Parametri

context

[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().

image

[out] Array dei valori del buffer di profondità del frame renderizzato.

Valore di Ritorno

In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .

Nota

Il buffer restituito contiene la profondità di ciascun pixel di un fotogramma renderizzato che può essere ottenuto in DXContextGetColors() in unità relative (da 0.0 ad 1.0).