DXContextGetDepth

렌더링된 프레임의 깊이 버퍼를 가져오기

bool  DXContextGetDepth(
   int     context,      // 그래픽 컨텍스트 핸들   
   float&  image[]       // 깊이 값 배열\ 
   );

매개변수

컨텍스트

[in] DXContextCreate()에서 작성된 그래픽 컨텍스트를 처리.

이미지

[out]  렌더링된 프레임 깊이 버퍼 값의 배열.

값 반환

실행에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류 코드를 수신하려면 GetLastError() 함수를 호출해야 합니다.

주의

반환된 버퍼에는 상대 단위(0.0 ~ 1.0)로DXContextGetColors()에서 얻을 수 있는 렌더링된 프레임의 각 픽셀 깊이가 포함됩니다.