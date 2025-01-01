MQL5 リファレンスDirectXの操作DXContextGetDepth
DXContextGetDepth
렌더링된 프레임의 깊이 버퍼를 가져오기
|
bool DXContextGetDepth(
매개변수
컨텍스트
[in] DXContextCreate()에서 작성된 그래픽 컨텍스트를 처리.
이미지
[out] 렌더링된 프레임 깊이 버퍼 값의 배열.
값 반환
실행에 성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다. 오류 코드를 수신하려면 GetLastError() 함수를 호출해야 합니다.
주의
반환된 버퍼에는 상대 단위(0.0 ~ 1.0)로DXContextGetColors()에서 얻을 수 있는 렌더링된 프레임의 각 픽셀 깊이가 포함됩니다.