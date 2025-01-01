- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextGetColors
从图形环境获取具有指定大小和偏移量的图像。
|
bool DXContextGetColors(
参数
context
[in] 在DXContextCreate()中创建的图形环境的句柄。
image
[out] image_width*image_height像素数组（以ARGB格式）。
image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] 图像宽度（以像素为单位）。
image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] 图像高度（以像素为单位）。
image_offset_x=0
[in] X 偏移量。
image_offset_y=0
[in] Y偏移量。
返回值
如果执行成功，返回true，否则 - false。若要接收错误代码，应该调用GetLastError()函数。