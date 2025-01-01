DXContextGetColors

Ottiene un'immagine di grandezza ed offset specificati da un contesto grafico.

bool DXContextGetColors(

int context,

uint& image[],

int image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY,

int image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY,

int image_offset_x=0,

int image_offset_y=0

);

Parametri

context

[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().

image

[out] L'array di pixel image_width*image_height in formato ARGB.

image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Image width in pixels.

image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Image height in pixels.

image_offset_x=0

[in] X offset.

image_offset_y=0

[in] Y offset.

Valore di Ritorno

In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .