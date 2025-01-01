DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLavorare con DirectXDXContextGetColors 

DXContextGetColors

Ottiene un'immagine di grandezza ed offset specificati da un contesto grafico.

bool  DXContextGetColors(
   int    context,                       // handle del contesto grafico   
   uint&  image[],                       // array di pixel dell'immagine 
   int    image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY,       // larghezza dell'immagine in pixel
   int    image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY,      // altezza dell'immagine in pixel
   int    image_offset_x=0,              // offset X
   int    image_offset_y=0               // offset Y
   );

Parametri

context

[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().

image

[out] L'array di pixel image_width*image_height in formato ARGB.

image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Image width in pixels.

image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Image height in pixels.

image_offset_x=0

[in]  X offset.

image_offset_y=0

[in]  Y offset.

Valore di Ritorno

In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .