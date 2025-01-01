- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextGetColors
Ottiene un'immagine di grandezza ed offset specificati da un contesto grafico.
bool DXContextGetColors(
Parametri
context
[in] Handle per un contesto grafico creato in DXContextCreate().
image
[out] L'array di pixel image_width*image_height in formato ARGB.
image_width=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Image width in pixels.
image_height=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Image height in pixels.
image_offset_x=0
[in] X offset.
image_offset_y=0
[in] Y offset.
Valore di Ritorno
In caso di esecuzione corretta, restituisce true, altrimenti - false. Per ricevere un codice errore, dovrebbe essere chiamata la funzione GetLastError() .