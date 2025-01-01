Testing Statistics

After the testing is over, different parameters of the trading results statistics are calculated. The values of the parameters can be obtained using the TesterStatistics() function, by specifying the parameter ID from the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration.

Although two types of parameters (int and double) are used for calculating statistics, the function returns all values in the double form. All the statistic values of the double type are expressed in the deposit currency by default, unless otherwise specified.

ENUM_STATISTICS