The attached *.mqh file contains functions for creating objects and changing object properties. It is particularly useful for me when I need to quickly write some test code which creates objects on a chart and/or changes the properties of existing objects.

The other file is a script with a usage example (creates a text label, gradually rotates it by 90 degrees changing the text and its color along the way).



I. Functions for creating objects:



The functions are based on standard functions described in MQL5 Reference. Major differences from the corresponding standard functions:

added lines for setting tooltips and setting the visibility of objects on different timeframes;

removed lines for creating functions without setting coordinates, prices, anchor points (except for VLineCreate(...) and EventCreate(...));

based on functions for setting (changing) object properties implemented in this library, additional conditions have been added to check the success of setting the properties.

List of functions for creating objects:

Name

Brief description

Object type

VLineCreate Create a vertical line OBJ_VLINE HLineCreate Create a horizontal line OBJ_HLINE TrendCreate Creates a trend line by given coordinates OBJ_TREND ArrowedLineCreate Create an arrowed line by given coordinates OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ChannelCreate Create an equidistant channel by given coordinates OBJ_CHANNEL RectangleCreate Create a rectangle by given coordinates OBJ_RECTANGLE TriangleCreate Create a triangle by given coordinates OBJ_TRIANGLE EllipseCreate Create an ellipse by given coordinates OBJ_ELLIPSE ArrowCreate

Create OBJ_ARROW OBJ_ARROW TextCreate Create a Text object OBJ_TEXT

LabelCreate Create a text label OBJ_LABEL ButtonCreate Create a button OBJ_BUTTON BitmapCreate Create a bitmap in the chart window OBJ_BITMAP BitmapLabelCreate Create a Bitmap Label object OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL EditCreate Create an Edit object OBJ_EDIT EventCreate Create an Event object on the chart OBJ_EVENT RectLabelCreate Create a rectangle label OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

II. Functions for setting object properties:

Using ObjectSetDouble(...), ObjectSetInteger(...) and ObjectSetString(...) without specifying a modifier:





Function name

Enumeration

Property

Brief description

Property type

1. ObSetDouble ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE OBJPROP_SCALE Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) double

OBJPROP_ANGLE

Angle. For objects with no angle specified, created from a program, the value is equal to EMPTY_VALUE

double

OBJPROP_DEVIATION Deviation of the standard deviation channel

double 2. ObSetIntegerAlign ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_ALIGN Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)

ENUM_ALIGN_MODE

3. ObSetIntegerAncorPoint ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_ANCHOR

Location of the anchor point for OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_TEXT objects

ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT

4.

ObSetIntegerArrowAncor

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_ANCHOR Location of the anchor point for OBJ_ARROW objects

ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR

5. ObSetIntegerArrowCode

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_ARROWCODE Arrow code for OBJ_ARROW

char

6. ObSetIntegerBool ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_BACK

Object in the background

bool

OBJPROP_FILL Fill an object with color (for OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TRIANGLE, OBJ_ELLIPSE, OBJ_CHANNEL, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,OBJ_REGRESSION) bool OBJPROP_HIDDEN Prohibit showing the name of a graphical object in the list of objects from the terminal menu "Charts" - "Objects" - "List of objects". "true" hides an object from the list. By default, "true" is set to objects displaying calendar events, trading history and to objects created from MQL5 programs. To see such graphical objects and access their properties, click

"All" button in the "List of objects" window. bool OBJPROP_SELECTED

Object is selected bool OBJPROP_READONLY

Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool OBJPROP_SELECTABLE

Object availability bool OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT

Ray goes to the left bool OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT Ray goes to the right bool

OBJPROP_RAY Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart bool OBJPROP_ELLIPSE Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object (OBJ_FIBOARC) bool OBJPROP_DRAWLINES Display lines for Elliott wave marking bool

OBJPROP_STATE Button state (pressed/released) bool OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE Time scale display flag for the Chart object bool OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE Price scale display flag for the Chart object bool 7. ObSetIntegerBorderType ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER

OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE

Border type for the Rectangle label object

ENUM_BORDER_TYPE

8. ObSetIntegerColor ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_COLOR Color (depending on the object type, controls the color of lines, text etc.) color OBJPROP_BGCOLOR Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON color 9. ObSetIntegerCorner

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER

OBJPROP_CORNER Chart corner for attaching a graphical object

ENUM_BASE_CORNER 10. ObSetIntegerInt ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_WIDTH Line width int OBJPROP_LEVELS Number of levels int

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE Font size int OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int OBJPROP_XDISTANCE Distance in pixels along the X axis from the anchor corner (see note in MQL5 Reference) int OBJPROP_YDISTANCE Distance in pixels along the Y axis from the anchor corner (see note in MQL5 Reference)

int OBJPROP_XSIZE Object width along the X axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL int

OBJPROP_YSIZE Object height along the Y axis in pixels. Specified for OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL int

OBJPROP_XOFFSET The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in Bitmap Label and Bitmap graphical objects (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image int OBJPROP_YOFFSET The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area in Bitmap Label and Bitmap graphical objects (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). The value is set in pixels relative to the upper left corner of the original image int OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE Scale for the Chart object (from 0 to 5) int 11. ObSetIntegerLineStyle ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_STYLE

Style

ENUM_LINE_STYLE

12. ObSetIntegerLong ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_ZORDER Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK). The default zero value is set when creating an object, but the priority can be increased if necessary. When applying objects one over another only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event.

long

ObSetString ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING OBJPROP_NAME Object name

string OBJPROP_TEXT Object description (text contained in the object) string OBJPROP_TOOLTIP Tooltip text. If the property is not set, then the automatically generated tooltip is shown. To disable the tooltip, set the value "

" (newline) for it string OBJPROP_FONT Font string OBJPROP_SYMBOL Symbol for the Chart object string

Using ObjectSetDouble(...), ObjectSetInteger(...) and ObjectSetString(...) with specifying a modifier:



Name

Enumeration Property Brief description Property type 1. ObSetDoubleMod ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE OBJPROP_PRICE Price coordinate - double, modifier=anchor point number double OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE Level value - double, modifier=level number

double 2.

ObSetIntegerLevelColorMod ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR Level line color - color, modifier=level number

color 3.

ObSetIntegerLevelStyleMod

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE

Level line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE, modifier=level number

ENUM_LINE_STYLE

4.

ObSetIntegerLevelWidthMod

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH

Level line width - int, modifier=level number

int

5. ObSetIntegerTimeMod ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER OBJPROP_TIME

Time coordinate - datetime, modifier=anchor point number

datetime

6. ObSetStringMod ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT Level description - string, modifier=level number string OBJPROP_BMPFILE

BMP file name for the Bitmap Level object - string. See also Resources in the Reference. Modifier: 0-ON state, 1-OFF state string

Additional functions:





bool ObDelete (long chart_ID,string name)

Delete a single object with specified name



III. Usage:

You can use it as an include file or you can just copy certain functions from it to your source code.

If you choose the second way, I think it's better to first use it as an include file. Once you implement all necessary function calls you can remove the include directive (#include...).

Then, the compiler will point out which functions you need to copy from the include file.



Use as an include file:

Save the attached file ObjectCreateAndSet.mqh to "Include" folder. To do so, you can use the Navigator window in MetaEditor. In the Navigator window, right-click the "Include" folder and choose "Open Folder".



To use the library in your code, copy the #include... line from the beginning of the file and paste it to your source code:

#include <ObjectCreateAndSet.mqh> The attached script provides an example of including the library.



After that, compile your code. It will allow to see the tooltips for included functions when you start entering their names:

Fig.1. Full name of a function in a tooltip after entering its first few letters





Fig.2. Parameters of a function in a tooltip



By the way, you can you use the functions list button on the MetaEditor toolbar to quickly view the list of functions used in the current file:

Fig.3. Button for showing the list of functions used in a file



When you press the button, a drop-down list appears. To go to a particular function, click its name in the list.

Fig.4. Pressing the button opens the list of functions in a file (useful to quickly move to a certain function)

Updates: