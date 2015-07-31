CodeBaseSections
ColorMaRsi-Trigger_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorMaRsi-Trigger.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorMaRsi-Trigger_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13380

ColorMomentum_AMA_HTF ColorMomentum_AMA_HTF

The ColorMomentum_AMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ObjectCreateAndSet ObjectCreateAndSet

Functions for creating various objects and changing object properties.

Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger

The Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger Expert Advisor is based on signals triggered by the colors of the ColorMaRsi-Trigger semaphore signal indicator.

ColorSchaffTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.