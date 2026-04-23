#EURUSD: More to the Downside 🇪🇺🇺🇸





I see a strong bearish price action on 📉EURUSD on a 4h time frame.





The price has set a new lower low lower close with a confirmed break of structure.





I think the pair will continue to fall and reach 1.167 level soon.

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4H time frame





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