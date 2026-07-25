Fixed lot or auto lot? One gold strategy under two money management modes

Take one strategy, do not change a single entry or exit rule, and only change how the lot size is calculated. You get two very different equity curves, two different drawdowns, and two different emotional experiences for the person watching the account. Money management is not a detail: it is half of the system.

Our upcoming Wonder Gold Portfolio, a single EA running six independent engines on one XAUUSD chart, ships with exactly two modes, and the choice between them is left to you as a free parameter. Here is what each one really does, with the honest downsides included.

Mode one: fixed lot (the default)

In fixed lot mode, every position of every engine opens with the same constant size, for example 0.01 per engine. The size never changes, whether the account is growing or shrinking.

Pro: results are linear and readable. If the strategy earns X pips, you earn a proportional amount, this month and next year. Comparing your live results with a backtest, or with our published figures, is straightforward because nothing compounds.

If the strategy earns X pips, you earn a proportional amount, this month and next year. Comparing your live results with a backtest, or with our published figures, is straightforward because nothing compounds. Pro: drawdowns stay constant in currency terms. A losing streak costs roughly the same whether it happens in month one or month twenty. For reference, our seven-year MT5 backtest at a fixed 0.01 lot per engine showed a maximum drawdown of 326 USD against a net result of +4,512 USD. Those are backtest figures: past performance does not guarantee future results.

A losing streak costs roughly the same whether it happens in month one or month twenty. For reference, our seven-year MT5 backtest at a fixed 0.01 lot per engine showed a maximum drawdown of 326 USD against a net result of +4,512 USD. Those are backtest figures: past performance does not guarantee future results. Con: no compounding. As the balance grows, the same lot represents a smaller and smaller fraction of the account. The strategy does not scale itself up, and in relative terms your risk actually shrinks over time.

Mode two: auto lot, proportional to balance

In auto lot mode, the EA recalculates the size so that it stays proportional to the current account balance. Grow the account and the lots grow with it; suffer a losing period and the lots shrink.

Pro: compounding works in your favor on the way up. Profits increase position size, which increases the impact of the next profitable period. Over long horizons this is the mathematically natural way to let a strategy scale.

Profits increase position size, which increases the impact of the next profitable period. Over long horizons this is the mathematically natural way to let a strategy scale. Pro: it also de-risks on the way down. Because size follows balance, a drawdown automatically reduces exposure, which is a form of built-in defense.

Because size follows balance, a drawdown automatically reduces exposure, which is a form of built-in defense. Con, and read this twice: auto lot amplifies everything, including drawdowns. The same historical path that looks like a modest dip at fixed lot becomes a much larger currency loss when it arrives after a period of growth, because it hits bigger positions. Auto lot does not improve the strategy; it magnifies whatever the strategy does, in both directions.

Seeing it instead of imagining it

The comparison chart in this post shows the same backtest under both modes. The auto lot curve climbs faster and dips deeper; the fixed lot curve is the calmer, straighter of the two. Neither curve is "better" in the abstract. They are two risk profiles wearing the same strategy, and both are backtests, so the usual sentence applies in full: past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to choose your mode

Choose fixed lot if you are testing an EA for the first time, you want live results you can compare line by line with a backtest, or you know that a deeper-than-expected drawdown would make you switch the robot off at the worst moment. Predictability is a feature.

you are testing an EA for the first time, you want live results you can compare line by line with a backtest, or you know that a deeper-than-expected drawdown would make you switch the robot off at the worst moment. Predictability is a feature. Choose auto lot if you have already watched the strategy trade for months, you have a long horizon, and you can honestly tolerate drawdowns that are larger in currency terms than anything in the fixed lot history. Compounding is paid for in volatility.

you have already watched the strategy trade for months, you have a long horizon, and you can honestly tolerate drawdowns that are larger in currency terms than anything in the fixed lot history. Compounding is paid for in volatility. A reasonable path: start fixed, observe, and only consider auto lot once the live behavior has earned your trust, at a percentage you would still accept on a bad month.

Where to try this thinking today

Wonder Gold Portfolio is coming soon and is not yet on the Market, so there is nothing to link yet. Meanwhile, our free Wonder 8 EA trades USDJPY with a fixed 0.01 lot, which makes it a good, zero-cost way to experience how readable fixed-lot results are before you ever debate compounding. If gold specifically interests you, Wonder Gold is our current single-engine XAUUSD robot.

All figures mentioned here are backtest results. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no money management mode removes the risk of loss.