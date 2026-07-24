Quant Shadow EA - XAUUSD Performance 2020-2025

👉REAL DATA. REAL RESULTS.

👉$100 for a limited time - Quant Shadow V2.1

👉Join the MQL5 channel

We ran Quant Shadow through five full years of the most accurate market data available to prove its reliability and consistency on Gold (XAUUSD).



Here are the exact numbers from the test:



Starting Balance: $10,000.00

Total Net Profit: $157,918.04

👉Time Period: 2020 to 2025

Total Trades Taken: 792

Win Rate: 55.18%

Data Quality: 100% History Quality using Dukascopy tick data



👉WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR YOU?

It means this strategy works over the long term. Quant Shadow turned a $10,000 account into over $150,000, and it did it safely.



There are no hidden tricks here. The robot achieved these results without using dangerous methods like grid trading or doubling down on losing trades (martingale). Every single one of those 792 trades used a real, hard Stop Loss to protect the account.



By risking exactly 5% per trade, Quant Shadow successfully traded through five years of wild Gold markets—including major global news events and massive shifts in price—and came out highly profitable.



👉BUILT FOR SURVIVAL AND GROWTH

If you look at the chart, you will see a steady climb upward. It is not a perfect, straight line because real trading includes losses. A 55% win rate is exactly what a true breakout strategy looks like: the robot cuts losing trades short and uses trailing stops to squeeze the maximum profit out of the winning trades.



Stop relying on luck or dangerous robots that eventually blow your account. Get Quant Shadow today and trade Gold with a strict, tested system.



👉$100 for a limited time - Quant Shadow V2.1

👉Click here to join the MQL5 channel







