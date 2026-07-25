Step One Is Done. Step Two Starts Monday.

Nova GOLD Breakout Just Cleared The First Stage Of A Two Step Challenge. Here's What Changes.

A two step prop firm evaluation is not graded once. It is graded twice, back to back, under two different rule sets. Step one proves you can hit a target. Step two, the verification phase, proves the first result was not an accident. Most systems that scrape through step one never get the chance to show what step two looks like, because most systems are not built to be tested twice in a row.

Nova GOLD Breakout just finished step one. That result is Nova 002, and the full history is public on the signal page, nothing trimmed out.

Step two starts Monday. New signal, new account, same EA, same logic, same rules. It is called Nova 003.

What The Verification Phase Actually Tests

Verification is where confidence gets built or lost. A system can pass a challenge phase with a favorable stretch of market conditions and never be seen again. Passing it twice, on two separate accounts, under two separate evaluation windows, is a much harder thing to fake. That is the entire point of a two step structure existing in the first place.

Nova GOLD Breakout runs the exact same session-based breakout logic on Nova 003 that it ran on Nova 002. Same breakout, retest, and fallback stages. Same hard stop on every trade. Nothing about the mechanism changes for this phase, only the account and the stakes.

Watch It Happen In Real Time

The full switch happens Monday. From that point, live results post on Nova 003 instead of Nova 002. Every session, same as before, chart screenshots and trade details posted the same day on Telegram.

If you want to watch a system go through a real verification phase instead of reading about one after the fact, this is the window to follow it.

Follow Nova 003 Live Signal

See Nova GOLD Breakout On MQL5

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

Passing once can be luck. Passing twice, back to back, is a pattern. That's what verification is for.