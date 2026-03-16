Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from March 9 to 13, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from March 9 to 13, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD pair during the reviewed week was opened on March 10 following a signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. After the signal was generated, the price returned to the correction zone marked by the indicator, which allowed opening a buy position.

The upward trend was expected to continue toward the target level. However, after the entry the price failed to develop an upward impulse and began to decline gradually. As a result, the market reached the protective stop level and the position was closed at StopLoss with a predefined risk.





Fig. 1. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 7.69, OpenPrice = 1.16265, StopLoss = 1.16070, TakeProfit = 1.16986, Profit = -$1 500

The second trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on March 12 by the signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. After the signal appeared, a short position was opened, and this time the price movement fully realized the scenario of a decline to the target level.

We used an increased risk of 1.75% for this trade, since the first trade of the week resulted in a loss of 1.5%, and an additional 0.25% risk was added to the next entry. As a result, the position was closed at TakeProfit with a profit of +$5 410.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 20.83, OpenPrice = 1.15242, StopLoss = 1.15326, TakeProfit = 1.14972, Profit = +$5 410

GBPUSD review



The first and only trade on the GBPUSD pair was opened on March 12 after a sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator appeared. The entry was made expecting a continuation of the downward movement, however the price failed to generate the necessary impulse towards the target.

After the position was opened, the market quickly formed a pullback against the entry and the bearish scenario did not develop. As a result, the trade was closed at StopLoss with a fixed loss of -$1 500.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 12.40, OpenPrice = 1.33851, StopLoss = 1.33972, TakeProfit = 1.33457, Profit = -$1 500

AUDUSD review



The first trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened on March 9 following a sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. After the signal was formed, the price made a correction to the entry zone, which allowed opening a short position expecting a continuation of the downward movement.

However, after the position was opened the market failed to develop a downward impulse. After a short movement near the entry point, the price gradually began to move upward, forming the opposite dynamics.

As a result, the upward movement led to reaching the protective stop level and the position was closed at StopLoss with a loss of -$1 500.





Fig. 4. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 5.32, OpenPrice = 0.70017, StopLoss = 0.70299, TakeProfit = 0.69107, Profit = -$1 500.00

The second trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened on March 10 by the signal to buy from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. After the signal was formed, the price returned to the entry zone, which allowed opening a long position expecting a continuation of the upward movement.

Since the previous AUDUSD trade was closed by StopLoss, an increased risk of 1.75% was used in this entry, adding 0.25% to the base risk. This time the scenario worked out completely: after the entry the price continued moving upward and reached the target level.

As a result, the position was closed at TakeProfit and brought a profit of +$5 767.





Fig. 5. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 22.35, OpenPrice = 0.71068, StopLoss = 0.70989, TakeProfit = 0.71326, Profit = +$5 767.24

The next trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened on March 11 after a new buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator appeared. At that moment the market maintained an upward structure, and after a local correction was formed the price returned to the entry area, which allowed opening a long position in the direction of the main trend.

However, after the position was opened the market failed to continue the growth. The price made a short-term attempt to move upward, after which a reversal movement downward followed, triggering the protective stop order.

As a result, the position was closed at StopLoss with a loss of - $1 600.





Fig. 6. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 9.47, OpenPrice = 0.71601, StopLoss = 0.71432, TakeProfit = 0.72149, Profit = -$1 600.17

Summary:



During the last trading week, 6 trades were opened using signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. Despite the fact that 4 positions were closed at StopLoss, the weekly result remained positive thanks to two profitable trades that fully covered the incurred losses.

This result became possible due to the approach underlying the strategy of working with the Owl Smart Levels indicator: determining the direction of movement on higher timeframes and searching for an entry point after a corrective price movement. When following this model, trades are opened with a favorable risk/reward ratio of 1 to 3, which allows maintaining a positive result even with a series of losing entries.

According to the weekly results, 4 trades were closed at StopLoss and 2 trades reached TakeProfit. The final financial result amounted to +$5 077.07, confirming the stability of the strategy when trading rules are consistently followed. The detailed data for each position is provided in the final table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



