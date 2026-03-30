Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from March 23 to 27, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from March 23 to 27, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on March 24, 2026, after a buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. Before the entry, the market showed a strong upward impulse, followed by a pullback phase. Despite the pullback, the overall scenario remained bullish, so the main idea was to catch the continuation after price returned to the working zone.

After the signal formed, the price pulled back into the entry zone, where the long position was opened.

With a 1.5% risk, the position size was 9.38 lots. However, after entry, the trade did not continue upward as expected. Price hit the StopLoss level, closing the position with a loss of −$1 500.





Fig. 1. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 9.38, OpenPrice = 1.15918, StopLoss = 1.15758, TakeProfit = 1.16436, Profit = -$1 500

The second EURUSD trade was opened on March 25, 2026, after another buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. Following the previous loss, the risk was increased to 1.75%.

At the time of entry, the market again formed a bullish setup: after a local correction, price returned to the working zone, where the indicator provided an entry point for a continuation of the upward move.

Given the increased risk of 1.75%, the position size was 16.36 lots. After entry, the price failed to hold above the entry zone and instead reversed. As a result, the position was closed at StopLoss with a loss of −$1 750.





Fig. 2. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 16.36, OpenPrice = 1.15992, StopLoss = 1.15885, TakeProfit = 1.16340, Profit = -$1 750

GBPUSD review



The first and only GBPUSD trade was opened on March 26, 2026, after a sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. All three time frames pointed to the priority of a bearish movement, so the indicator considered only sell trades. After that, a correction point was identified, and a position was opened from that point.

The trade was opened with a standard 1.5% risk, resulting in a position size of 6.49 lots. After entry, the price moved down relatively quickly without a significant pullback against the position, allowing the trade to be managed according to plan.

The move was fully realized, and the position closed at TakeProfit with a profit of +$4 855.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 6.49, OpenPrice = 1.33546, StopLoss = 1.33777, TakeProfit = 1.32798, Profit = +$4 855

AUDUSD review



The first AUDUSD trade was opened on March 23, 2026, after a sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At that moment, the indicator maintained its focus on the downward trend, so only short scenarios were considered.

The trade was opened with a standard 1.5% risk, resulting in a position size of 8.02 lots. However, the market did not confirm the expected downside move: after entry, price moved higher and the bearish scenario was invalidated.

As a result, the position was closed at StopLoss with a loss of −$1 500.





Fig. 4. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 8.02, OpenPrice = 0.70062, StopLoss = 0.70249, TakeProfit = 0.69458, Profit = -$1 500

The second AUDUSD trade was opened on March 26, 2026, after another sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At that time, the indicator continued to show a downward trend, so only short setups were considered. After a pullback, the price returned to the zone identified by the indicator for position entry, where the trade was opened.

Following the previous losing trade, the risk was increased by 0.25% to 1.75%, which resulted in a position size of 33.33 lots. However, this time the scenario did not play out: instead of moving lower, the market reversed and quickly hit the protective stop.

As a result, the position was closed with a loss of −$1 750.





Fig. 5. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 33.33, OpenPrice = 0.69439, StopLoss = 0.69484, TakeProfit = 0.69293, Profit = −$1 750

Summary:



During the last trading week, a total of 5 trades were opened based on Owl Smart Levels signals across EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD.

Most entries this week did not follow through and were closed at StopLoss. Although one of the short trades on GBPUSD reached its target and delivered a strong profit, it was not enough to offset the series of losing trades on EURUSD and AUDUSD.

As a result, the total weekly performance came to −$1 645, which equals −1.65% of the deposit.

At the same time, the core logic of working with the Owl Smart Levels indicator remains unchanged: it is based on identifying the priority direction on higher timeframes and finding entry points after corrective pullbacks. This approach makes it clear in advance which direction to trade, where the entry zone is, and where risk and target levels are located.

Detailed parameters of all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table below.









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