CORE VISTmany. iVISTscalp5 Indicator
Analytics & Forecasts

CORE VISTmany. iVISTscalp5 Indicator

29 May 2026, 19:43
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
152

TLV Language (Time Language VISTmany)

Foundation

Market = Time × Price

t(p) — Time
p(p) — Price

Standard Terminology

Liquidity Activation Point (LAP) = liquidity activation moment
(acceptable alternative: timing)

Momentum Cluster = timing spectrum = a group of timings creating an impulse

t(p) — Time Level = the price level at the moment of timing activation

p(p) — Price Level = price levels (structure: Channels, Levels, Balance )

Time–Price Alignment (TPA) = synchronization between time and price

Impulse = activation result

Exhaustion = movement exhaustion

Key Formula:

Impulse = t(p) × p(p)

Core Idea

The market does not move because of price.
The market does not move because of time.

The market moves when time activates price.

TLV Language (Time Language VISTmany)


Timing Concepts and Momentum Cluster
Liquidity Activation Points (Timings)


These are pre-calculated moments in time generated by the iVISTscalp5 indicator.

Liquidity activation points (timings).

Main Time Intervals

7 minutes
33 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
100 minutes

Role of the Intervals

7 min → execution entry
33 min → local impulse
48 / 54 min → main intraday impulse
60 / 100 min → structural impulse

Higher timings define the primary impulse of the day.
Lower timings refine the entry point.

However, you may choose any time intervals.

Momentum Cluster is not a single timing.

It is the synchronization of multiple timings.

Logic

More timing coincidences → more liquidity

Result

Strong impulse
Acceleration
Stable movement

iVISTscalp5 Indicator



Purpose

Calculation and visualization of time and price.

What the iVISTscalp5 indicator calculates and builds:

Timings

flags
rays


p(p) — Price Level: Channels, Levels, Balance


p(p)—Price Level = price levels (structure)


A monthly channel with all major levels and deviations has been added to the iVISTscalp5 indicator.

Channels

daily
weekly
monthly

Levels
volume
balance
deviations

Balance Point

center of all levels
(pink circle)

Timing Visualization

(The iVISTscalp5 indicator simultaneously calculates two forecast types.)

Flag — fixed element on the chart

Shows:

direction (buy / sell)
time interval (for example: 54 minutes)
potential (points)

Ray — dynamic element on the chart

Logic:
“waits” for activation.

At the activation moment → attaches to price.

Shows:

direction
time
length = movement potential (points)

Additional Features

It is possible to assign the same value to both the flag and the ray.

Timings can be saved in text format
(indicator setting: saveForecast = true)

→ folder: MQL5 / Files

Vistmany-TPA-t(p)=p(p)

Calculations use broker time
(the iVISTscalp5 indicator automatically detects broker time).

Inside the indicator, you can:

disable price levels and keep only timings
use multiple indicators simultaneously

MT5 history bars setting:
minimum 100000 bars

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iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).  Timing-Based Market Forecasting System



#liquidity, timing, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, tlv, Time_Language, LAP, tpa