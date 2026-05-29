CORE VISTmany. iVISTscalp5 Indicator

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Purpose



Calculation and visualization of time and price.



What the iVISTscalp5 indicator calculates and builds:



Timings



flags

rays





p(p) — Price Level: Channels, Levels, Balance













A monthly channel with all major levels and deviations has been added to the iVISTscalp5 indicator.



Channels



daily

weekly

monthly



Levels

volume

balance

deviations



Balance Point



center of all levels

(pink circle)



Timing Visualization



(The iVISTscalp5 indicator simultaneously calculates two forecast types.)



Flag — fixed element on the chart



Shows:



direction (buy / sell)

time interval (for example: 54 minutes)

potential (points)



Ray — dynamic element on the chart



Logic:

“waits” for activation.



At the activation moment → attaches to price.



Shows:



direction

time

length = movement potential (points)



Additional Features



It is possible to assign the same value to both the flag and the ray.



Timings can be saved in text format

(indicator setting: saveForecast = true)



→ folder: MQL5 / Files





Calculations use broker time

(the iVISTscalp5 indicator automatically detects broker time).



Inside the indicator, you can:



disable price levels and keep only timings

use multiple indicators simultaneously



MT5 history bars setting:

minimum 100000 bars

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iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System

