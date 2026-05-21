Statement Review: How I Combined TrendCue Smart Trend + Trend Cue Basket Manager on XAUUSD M5

In my previous blogs, I explained how I use TrendCue Smart Trend to read the market:

direction, trend context, signal alignment, and cleaner trade opportunities.





This post is not another market analysis.





This time, I want to show what happened when I personally sat in front of the XAUUSD M5 chart and used TrendCue Smart Trend together with Trend Cue Basket Manager during the period from 30.04.2026 to 21.05.2026.





The main question was simple:





Can I use SmartTrend for the first decision,

and then let Basket Manager control the trade idea after the first entry?





Because in real trading, the first entry is only the beginning.





What happens if price pulls back after the entry?





What happens if the direction is still valid, but the first entry is not perfect?





Can a basket be managed with structure instead of emotion?





And can the account stay protected while still allowing the trade idea to develop?





That was the purpose of this test.





TrendCue Smart Trend was used for the first layer:

market direction, signal context, and entry confirmation.





After the first entry, Trend Cue Basket Manager handled the basket:

position grouping, average price, exposure, and exit management.













This screenshot shows the workflow in action.





The idea is not to open trades randomly.





The idea is to let Smart Trend define the direction and then allow Basket Manager to manage the position group if price moves through short-term market structure.





On XAUUSD M5, this matters a lot.





Gold often gives a valid direction, but it rarely moves in a perfect straight line.





There are pullbacks, liquidity sweeps, fast reactions, and temporary drawdowns.





This is exactly where Basket Manager becomes useful.





It does not replace the trading idea.





It manages the trading idea after the first entry.





During the first days of this review, I also tested the utility itself.





Some trades were opened and closed faster than usual because I wanted to check how the Basket Manager behaves under different conditions.





In some cases, trades were closed in controlled loss on purpose, because I wanted to confirm that the risk logic was working correctly.





For me, this is important.





A trade management tool should not only look good when the market moves perfectly.





It should also behave correctly when price moves against the first entry.





That is the real value of Basket Manager:





not avoiding every losing trade,

but keeping the whole basket controlled.













Statement Summary

Test period: 30.04.2026 to 21.05.2026

Starting balance: 1,000 USD

Final balance: 2,645.21 USD

Total net profit: 1,645.21 USD

Profit Factor: 6.99

Total trades: 76

Win rate: 75%

Maximal balance drawdown: 10.23%





This was a demo account, so it is not a guarantee of future performance.





The workflow was simple:





First, I entered the initial trade manually based on TrendCue Smart Trend.

After that, Trend Cue Basket Manager handled the rest of the basket management.

It managed the position group, average price, exposure, and exit logic.

This is the main reason I use Basket Manager with Smart Trend.

Smart Trend helps me find the direction and first trade context.

Basket Manager manages the basket after the first entry.





The goal is not to add trades randomly.

The goal is to manage the whole trade idea with structure after the first manual entry.

I will also share the Basket Manager set file used in this review, so users can study the settings and test the same workflow on a demo account first.





The tools used in this review are:

TrendCue Smart Trend

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174993





Trend Cue Basket Manager

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172172







