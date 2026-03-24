Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from March 16 to 20, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from March 16 to 20, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on March 16 following a sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At the time, the market was already moving down and maintained a bearish structure after the previous impulse.

The entry was at 1.14426, with StopLoss at 1.14540 and TakeProfit at 1.14058. With a 1.5% risk per trade, the position size was 13.16 lots, equivalent to a fixed risk of $1,500.

After the entry, the market failed to continue downward — price moved higher and hit the StopLoss, closing the trade with a loss.





Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 13.16, OpenPrice = 1.14426, StopLoss = 1.14540, TakeProfit = 1.14058, Profit = -$1,500

The second EURUSD trade was opened on March 20 after a buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. By then, the market had already shown a strong upward move and was in a pullback phase after the bullish impulse.

The position was opened at 1.15632, with StopLoss at 1.15524 and TakeProfit at 1.15984. After the previous loss, the risk was increased by 0.25% to 1.75% per trade, resulting in a position size of 16.20 lots.

After entry, the price failed to move higher and continued downward. The trade was closed at StopLoss with a loss of -$1,750.





Fig. 2. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 16.20, OpenPrice = 1.15632, StopLoss = 1.15524, TakeProfit = 1.15984, Profit = -$1,750

GBPUSD review



The first trade on the GBPUSD pair was opened on March 17 following a buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At that point, the market had started reversing upward after a prior decline and was forming a bullish structure.

The entry was at 1.33301, with StopLoss placed at 1.33116 and TakeProfit at 1.33899. With a standard 1.5% risk, the position size was 8.11 lots.

After entry, the price quickly continued higher without a deep pullback and reached the TakeProfit level, closing the trade with a profit of +$4,845.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 8.11, OpenPrice = 1.33301, StopLoss = 1.33116, TakeProfit = 1.33899, Profit = +$4,845

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The second GBPUSD trade was opened on March 18 after another buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At the time of entry, the market was already in an uptrend, forming higher highs and higher lows.

The position was opened at 1.33596, with StopLoss at 1.33503 and TakeProfit at 1.33895. The position size was 16.13 lots with a standard 1.5% risk.

After entry, the market failed to sustain the upward move — price reversed and moved lower, hitting the StopLoss. The trade closed with a loss of -$1,500.





Fig. 4. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 16.13, OpenPrice = 1.33596, StopLoss = 1.33503, TakeProfit = 1.33895, Profit = -$1,500

AUDUSD review



The first trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened on March 16 after a buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At the time, the market was recovering after a decline and forming a local bullish structure.

The entry was at 0.70105, with StopLoss at 0.70039 and TakeProfit at 0.70319. With a standard 1.5% risk, the position size was 22.73 lots.

After entry, the price continued upward without significant pullbacks and reached the TakeProfit level, closing the trade with a profit of about +$4,860.





Fig. 5. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 22.73, OpenPrice = 0.70105, StopLoss = 0.70039, TakeProfit = 0.70319, Profit = +$4,860

The second AUDUSD trade was opened on March 19 after a new buy signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At that moment, the market continued its local uptrend after the previous bullish impulse.

The entry was at 0.70385, with StopLoss at 0.70233 and TakeProfit at 0.70887. With a 1.5% risk, the position size was 9.87 lots.

However, after entry, buyers failed to push the price higher. The market reversed and hit the StopLoss, closing the trade with a loss of -$1,500.





Fig. 6. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 9.87, OpenPrice = 0.70385, StopLoss = 0.70233, TakeProfit = 0.70887, Profit = -$1,500

Summary:



During the last trading week, a total of 6 trades were opened based on Owl Smart Levels signals across EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. Although several trades were stopped out, the overall result remained positive thanks to a 1:3 risk/reward ratio. Two profitable trades fully covered the losses and generated a net gain.

The weekly result came to +$3,455, or +3.46% on the account. In total, 4 trades hit StopLoss and 2 reached TakeProfit. This clearly demonstrates the robustness of the strategy: even with a series of losing trades, the system maintains a positive expectancy due to proper risk/reward management.

This result was achieved thanks to the core principle of the Owl Smart Levels indicator — identifying the primary trend on higher timeframes and entering on pullbacks. This approach allows for structured entries with predefined risk and target levels. Detailed performance data for each trade is shown in the summary table below.













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