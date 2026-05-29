ARIA Connector EA: Back, Built to Last, and Open to Its Owners

Where I've been, what changed, and why this time is different

I owe everyone who trusted ARIA an honest update. Not a marketing post — a real one.

So here's the headline before anything else: ARIA's full source code is now open to the people who own it — something no other AI trading EA has done. How I got here is a harder story, and I want to tell it straight.

What happened

Last year I went through a serious health crisis that took me out for months. During that time I couldn't keep the project running, I couldn't reply to messages, and the AI server went down. The team I had at the time couldn't hold through that period, and the project went silent.

In April I came back and published V5. But I was carrying the entire project alone while still recovering, and honestly, it was too much. I went quiet again. I've had to be honest with myself about why: a project this size can't rest on one person having a good day. That was the real problem, and pretending otherwise would only repeat it.

What's different now

This time the change is structural, not a promise.

I now have people close to me working with me on ARIA day to day — a small team that has my back. My health is stable, and I'm dedicated to the project full time. The difference is simple but it's everything: ARIA no longer depends on one person — it's backed by a team and moving forward steadily.

And there's something I don't take for granted: the community has shown up too. Right now there are more than 100 traders in the ARIA community — engaged, sharing, and helping each other with real goodwill. That kind of active community is rare, and I value it more than I can put into words.

The source code is now open — something no one has done before

This is the part I'm most excited about, because as far as I know no other AI trading EA has ever done it.

Some of you asked for it directly. And after the silence you went through, I felt it was the right thing to do. So I've opened ARIA's full source code on MQL5 Algo Forge.

ARIA's full source code, live on MQL5 Algo Forge — open to its owners.

Think about what that means: an AI-powered EA — one that doesn't lean on a single AI but queries several models and weighs their decisions together — where the people who are part of it can open the hood, read every single line, audit exactly what it does, fix it, and improve it. Not a black box you have to trust blindly — the real thing, in your hands. I don't know of another EA on the market that has put its full source in the hands of its own community.

When you get ARIA, you're not just getting an EA — you get access to its full source code on Forge, to study it, contribute to it, and help shape where it goes. That access belongs to the people who own ARIA. It's no longer just mine — it belongs to the people building it together.

Where we go from here

I'm not going to promise dates I can't keep — I've done that before and it didn't end well. What I can promise is presence, honesty, and steady work.

And let me be honest about what ARIA is. This was never about getting rich overnight — anyone who promises you that is selling a fantasy. ARIA is something different: a one-of-a-kind project, with its full code in the open and an entire community working to make it stronger. The real opportunity isn't a quick win — it's being early to something with a foundation this solid and a community this committed behind it. When everyone pulls in the same direction, a project can grow into something far bigger than any one trader could ever build alone. And the people who step in now, while it's still being shaped, are the ones who help decide what it becomes.

If you stepped away, I understand completely, and the door is open whenever you want to take another look. If you stayed, thank you, genuinely. And if you're new here, you're not buying a black box from one person — you're joining an open project with a real team behind it and a community building it in the open.

Take a look at the code on Forge, join the community, and see for yourself where this is going.

ARIA is back. This time, built to last.

Martin

binaryforexea.com