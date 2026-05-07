XAUUSD M5 Review with TrendCue Smart Trend - 7 May

Today’s XAUUSD M5 chart gave two clean bullish TrendCue Smart Trend setups.





For a buy setup, I want to see bullish alignment first:





Chaser is green,

HalfTrend is green,

SuperTrend is green,

and a TrendCue buy signal appears on the chart. For intraday trading, I mainly focus on valid TrendCue setups from the London session until the end of the New York session. It means I prefer to evaluate signals during the most active market hours, when price movement and liquidity are usually better for intraday execution.







The best condition is when SuperTrend was bearish before and then flips bullish.

This shows a fresh change in the trend context, not just a random buy signal.





Setup 1





The first setup appeared after the market shifted into a bullish TrendCue context.





Chaser was green.

HalfTrend was green.

SuperTrend turned bullish.

A TrendCue buy signal appeared on the chart.





The entry was taken after the buy signal.





The stop-loss could be placed behind the SuperTrend Trail, because that was the main trend support area at the time of entry.





The TP levels were clear on the chart, and price had enough room to continue.





This setup moved strongly and reached multiple R targets.





Setup 2





Later, another bullish setup appeared.





The same logic was used again:





bullish Chaser,

bullish HalfTrend,

bullish SuperTrend,

and a TrendCue buy signal.





The entry was not based on prediction.

It was based on trend alignment and a clear signal.





The stop-loss could again be placed behind the SuperTrend Trail.





Price reached TP1 and continued toward the next target area.





The main point is simple:





trend context first,

signal second,

stop-loss behind structure,

then TP management.





This is how I prefer to use TrendCue Smart Trend on XAUUSD M5.





Not every setup will become a big move.

But every setup should have a clear reason for entry, a clear stop-loss, and a clear management plan.

Product used in this review: TrendCue Smart Trend MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174993



Since TrendCue Smart Trend was released on 30 April, I have been posting real-market reviews almost every day. The goal is simple: to show how the tool can be used in live market conditions, not only with static examples or perfect screenshots. Each review focuses on the same practical workflow: trend context, signal, stop-loss, TP levels, and trade management.





Previous real-market reviews with TrendCue Smart Trend:





Basic TrendCue workflow:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769429





XAUUSD review and trade management:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769555





Fractal breakout and structure confirmation:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769643





EURUSD M15 example:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769654





XAUUSD classic and advanced execution review:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769720