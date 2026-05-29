The Real Trader behind Golden DeathStar: +72.9% in 2:45h · 48 trades · 3 losses

ONE TRADER (me). ONE SINGLE DAY (today May, 29 2026)



48 TRADES: 45 WINS / 3 LOSSES.

NET PROFIT: +72.92%



TOTAL CAPITAL: $30,000



TOTAL NET PROFIT: $21,874.83 AFTER COMMISSIONS.





0 INDICATORS. JUST 1 AUTOTRADE BUY/SELL/CLOSE BUTTON.

Because the people who built this EA (me) actually know how to trade.



REAL TRADER = REAL EA.

















Exclusive money management provided FREE OF CHARGE and available ONLY to GOLDEN DEATHSTAR VIP clients.

Because the people who built this EA actually know how to trade.

REAL TRADERS = REAL EA.





Do you think this is impossible? Do you think you need months of courses to trade like this?

The answer to both questions is NO.





If you haven't achieved it yet, it's probably because you've been learning from the wrong people. Surround yourself with the right ones, follow the process step by step, and within a few days you'll see how this style of trading actually works.

You've already seen what Golden DeathStar can do live and fully automated.





If you also want to understand how those results are achieved in real-world trading, not through endless theory but through clear, reproducible instructions, send me a message and request access to the GOLDEN DEATHSTAR VIP group.

And no, you will not pay for it. But you will need to speak with me first, because the requirement has nothing to do with money. It has everything to do with mindset. I'm not interested in working with closed-minded people.



Starting today, the DEATHSTAR VIP group opens by personal invitation only, with the first users who have already contacted me.

In return for being part of it, members will be asked to periodically publish their results, so other traders who are lost, frustrated or scared can also gain confidence in the system. It just creates transparency.

Requirements:

Be a Golden DeathStar user.

Be approved personally by me.

Have the right mindset.

Users who prefer to trade exclusively through 100% automation will be invited to a separate group designed for that.

Have a great weekend. See you in the markets on Monday!







Channel - Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172



