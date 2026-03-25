[ +1043% Profits ] Scalping Strategy Using 'Golden Ideal Pro EA'

Hello traders,

In this blog post I present you the GOLD TX700 Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro, a gold‑focused system that, over a 12 month backtesting period on XAUUSD, turned a $1,000 starting capital into $10,949 in net profit, representing +1,094.9% overall growth.

This strategy is designed around precise entries with small but consistent profit targets and a high win rate mindset. It was developed to stay profitable over the long run and still adapt to different market conditions, from quiet consolidation to strong trending moves.





👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548







Backtesting Results



Symbol : XAUUSD (any timeframe on MetaTrader 5)

Backtesting period : the last 12 months

Starting capital : $1,000

Total net profit : $10,949

Overall growth : +1,094.9%

Account Leverage: 500:1

Modelling: Every TIck

Tested Broker : Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account (For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)

Money management : Scaling Lot Scaling lot size rule : 0.01 lots per every $150 of balance This means your position size grows smoothly as your account profits, keeping risk proportional instead of fixed.



The strategy is built inside Golden Ideal Pro, so you can enable GOLD TX700 and let the EA handle entries, exits, and position sizing automatically.





Turning $1,000 into $10,949 in 12 months is not a one‑off spike, it comes from:

Tight, well‑defined entries on XAUUSD,

Small profit targets that are hit frequently,

And a scaling‑lot model that increases exposure gradually instead of jumping into oversized positions.

Because every trade uses stop‑loss and take‑profit and there is no martingale or aggressive recovery, the curve tends to look smooth and disciplined, which is exactly what you want from an automated scalping system on such a volatile instrument.

















⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



