[ +1,439.6% Net Profit ] New Scalping Strategy On 'Golden Ideal Pro EA'

Hello traders,

In this blog post, I am excited to present the brand new GOLD PZ440 Strategy built for Golden Ideal Pro.

Markets change, and to stay ahead, our trading systems must evolve. We have completely removed the older setups and we added the new PZ440. A strategy engineered specifically to align with current, highly volatile gold market conditions. By focusing on precision scalping during optimal market phases, PZ440 maximizes consistency while keeping risk strictly managed.





👉 Get Golden Ideal Pro here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





Strategy Performance & Backtest Results

Here is the data from our extensive testing since the start of 2026. The strategy utilizes a highly disciplined execution model on every single tick.





Asset Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Testing Period From the start of 2026 to May 2026 Starting Capital $1,000 Total Net Profit $14,396 Profit Factor 7.46 Total Trades Placed 191 trades Win Ratio 83.25% Modelling Quality Every Tick Tested Broker IC Markets (ECN Account)

To replicate these backtesting metrics, it is highly recommended to use a true ECN broker account with ultra-tight spreads and low commissions. [Scaling Lot Size was selected from the input parameters, Scaling Lot Size: 0.01, Scaling Step Balance: $200]

























Advanced Money Management: Dynamic Scaling The PZ440 strategy does not rely on static position sizes, nor does it use dangerous grid or martingale recovery systems. Instead, it utilizes a smooth, proportional scaling model: Scaling Lot Size: 0.01 lots for every $200 of account balance.

How it works: As your account balance grows from closed profits, your position sizes scale up smoothly alongside it. If the account experiences a drawdown, the lot size scales down automatically, ensuring your risk exposure stays perfectly proportional to your equity.



Why the PZ440 Strategy Outperforms

Turning a $1,000 starting balance into $14,396 in net profit requires mechanical discipline. The PZ440 achieves its smooth equity curve through three key pillars:

High-Probability Targets: Designed around an 83.25% win rate mindset, taking quick, consistent profits to limit market exposure. Evolving Market Alignment: Tuned specifically for the recent shifts in XAUUSD price action, balancing sharp consolidation breakouts with strong trend-following mechanics. Fixed Risk Controls: Every single trade is fully protected by a hard stop-loss and take-profit from the time it is opened.

The strategy is fully hardcoded into the EA. To run it, simply activate the GOLD PZ440 preset inside Golden Ideal Pro, and let the system automatically manage your entries, exits, and dynamic lot sizing. While the dynamic scaling lot model maximizes growth, you also have the full flexibility to choose a fixed lot size directly from the input parameters. This allows you to lock in a strict, unvarying risk per trade for even more conservative account management.





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs carries a high level of risk to your capital. Past performance is never a guarantee of future market results. Always test new strategies thoroughly on a demo account before risking live capital, and only trade with money you can afford to lose.







