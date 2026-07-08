🔥 +47.81% in May-June 2026 — 'Golden Ideal Pro' PZ400 Strategy Results

Hello traders,

Golden Ideal Pro closed the May-June 2026 period with a +47.81% return, turning a $10,000 starting balance into $14,780.75 using the PZ400 strategy. Maximum balance drawdown across the two months stayed at 10.83%.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📊 May-June 2026 Results

Starting capital : $10,000

: $10,000 Net profit : $4,780.75

: $4,780.75 Overall growth : +47.81%

: +47.81% Profit factor : 1.64

: 1.64 Recovery factor : 3.34

: 3.34 Win rate : 64 wins of 89 trades

: 64 wins of 89 trades Total trades : 89

: Max balance drawdown : 10.83%

: 10.83% Tested broker : IC Markets, ECN

: IC Markets, ECN Modelling : Every Tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality

: Every Tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality



🎯 Honest Results, Not Curve Fitting

What matters to us is presenting honest results, not curve fitted or cherry picked backtests. PZ400 had losing trades across May and June, just like any strategy will. Twenty five of the eighty nine trades closed at a loss. We do not try to hide that or pretend a strategy can win every time. What we aim for is building strategies where, over the long run, the profits outweigh the losses by a healthy margin. A 1.64 profit factor, a 3.34 recovery factor, and a 10.83% drawdown reflect that approach. Consistent, controlled, and repeatable rather than two lucky months dressed up to look perfect.

On the photos below you can check the equity graph and all the metrics in detail.

















⚙️ How PZ400 Trades

PZ400 is one of the core strategies running inside Golden Ideal Pro, built on the DL ALGO™ technology system. It trades XAUUSD exclusively, with a fixed stop loss and take profit on every position. No martingale, no grid. The equity curve for May and June shows steady, controlled growth with clear recovery after every drawdown phase, including a strong push through the second half of June, rather than one large spike carrying the whole period.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.