[+607.43%] 7 Months Results — 'Golden Ideal Pro' PZ400 Strategy Results

Hello traders,



On the video below i present you the real-market power of the Golden Ideal Pro EA running the PZ400 strategy. This strategy is engineered to navigate actual 2026 market volatility with precision, this system combines high-yield growth with absolute capital protection. As shown in the video, across just 7 months of trading (January 1 – July 25), the strategy turned an initial $10,000 capital into $60,743 in net profit, an incredible 607.43% return, while maintaining an ultra-tight maximum drawdown of just 8.54%.

Crucially, this performance relies on strict, logical market entries. The system uses NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Recovery, and absolutely NO risky methods. Every single position is calculated, structured, and protected by concrete risk management.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548













📊 7-Month Performance Highlights

EA & Setup: Golden Ideal Pro EA (PZ400 Strategy)

Tracking Period: January 1, 2026 – July 25, 2026 (7 Months)

Starting Balance: $10,000

Total Net Profit: $60,743 ( +607.43% )

Max Drawdown: 8.54%

Execution: Every tick based on real ticks (the most accurate method)





🛡️ Core Trading Logic

Zero Risky Methods: Absolutely no Martingale, no Grid, and no Recovery zones.

Capital Preservation: The ultra-low 8.54% max drawdown keeps equity safe during sudden market spikes or unexpected volatility.

Plug-and-Play Setup: Install the PZ400 configuration on MetaTrader and let the algorithm handle the execution.







